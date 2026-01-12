2026 AMA Ice Race Grand Championship to Run Feb. 7-8

Leisure Lake Family Campground in Sumner, Mich., to host

Photo Credit: Jen Muecke

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 12, 2026) — The AMA Ice Race Grand Championship will run Feb. 7-8 at the Leisure Lake Family Campground in Sumner, Mich., with two days jam-packed with racing across a number of classes.



“We look forward to getting up to Michigan and enjoying a weekend on the ice while we crown a collection of AMA National Champions with No. 1 plates in ice racing,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We always enjoy this event and we can’t wait for another exciting couple of days of racing action.”



The AMA Ice Race Grand Championships provide the only opportunities in which a racer can earn an AMA National No. 1 plate in amateur ice racing. Not only will AMA No. 1 plates be on the line, but racers will also compete for AMA Ice Racer of the Year, AMA Vet/Senior Ice Racer of the Year and AMA Youth Racer of the Year.



Hosted by Team CDI Racing, a chartered AMA and AMA District 14 Club, the AMA Ice Race Grand Championship will contain a wide range of classes across several tire distinctions, including Quad Studded, Quad Rubber, Motorcycle Studded, Motorcycle Rubber and Sidecar Rubber.



For more information regarding the AMA Ice Race Grand Championship, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/ice-racing/.