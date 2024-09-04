2024 United States Trials des Nations Team Announced

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 4, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association is proud to announce the men and women selected to represent the United States at the 2024 FIM Trial des Nations, which takes place Sept. 21-22 in Pobladura de Las Regueras, Spain.

Team USA includes Josh Roper, Alex Myers and Alexander Niederer on the men’s team, while Maddie Hoover, Kylee Sweeten and Louise Forsley make up the women’s team.

In addition to the men’s and women’s teams, the AMA is sending two riders to the Trials Des Nations Challenge, which formed in 2022. This added event provides younger riders with the opportunity to compete on the international stage for an FIM Championship. The U.S. TDN Challenge team will be composed of Murphy Aaron and Hailey Glueck.

“I am incredibly proud of the team we’ve assembled to represent the United States on the world stage at the Trial des Nations,” Team USA Manager Daniel Blanc-Gonnet said. “This event is a major milestone in the trials calendar, and our team is eager to showcase their talent and sportsmanship.

“Having spent nine years as an athlete on this team, my goal now is to leverage that experience to enhance the USA’s presence globally by providing our riders with the best possible environment for success,” Blanc-Gonnet continued. “We deeply appreciate the continued support from our fans and encourage everyone to follow our journey and contribute through mototrials.com/tdn or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.”

The Trials des Nations began in Europe in 1983, and is sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, with the goal of showcasing the best trials riders from across the globe. Since its creation, the Trials des Nations has grown into one of the most anticipated international motorcycle events of the year. Each competing nation fields two teams — a men’s and women’s team each consisting of three riders.

The team is tasked with raising money for the trip each year, so donations are greatly appreciated. Those looking to support the U.S. riders can do so by visiting http://mototrials.com/tdn.

Fans can stay up to date on the journey by checking the USA Trials des Nations Team Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/USATrialDesNations/.