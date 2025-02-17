Webb Ties AMA 450SX Title Race In Detroit

Kitchen earns victory in 250SX East class

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

The 2025 AMA Supercross season continued to heat up on Saturday, Feb. 15, as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb snatched his first victory of the season — jumping into a tie in the overall 450SX standings with Chase Sexton of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Webb trailed Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen for much of the 450SX Main Event but surged into the lead in the 23rd lap to claim victory at Ford Field in Detroit.

“I knew [Roczen] was riding well today so it was going to be a good pace, and we had some good laps,” Webb said. “He felt the pressure and rode well all through the Main Event. I was trying hard, and he picked up on some of my lines. It was a tough Main Event… I’ve been in that position before and it felt great. I’m stoked to get that first win, get the red plate. It just felt awesome.”

Roczen maintained second place to the finish line, while Sexton overcame a slow start to battle his way to third place — his third podium finish of the season.

Webb’s victory pushed him into a tie with Sexton for first place in the 450SX class, with the pair deadlocked at 121 points. Roczen follows with 105 points on the season, while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson is the only other rider with triple-digit points with 100.

Levi Kitchen of Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki extended his lead in the 2025 AMA Supercross 250SX East title chase with a win in Detroit. (Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas)

In the second round of the 250SX East title chase, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen utilized a late red flag restart to take the lead in the 17th lap and surge into a first-place finish.

“The red flag came out and I was like, ‘It’s time to reset and I can capitalize on this.’ I took a few deep breaths and just treated it like I was doing a two-lap sprint at Sandbox [Training Facility],” Kitchen said. “I sent it, made a pretty aggressive pass, and was able to get that [triple jump] out of the turn and got a little gap. We’ll take that. I had to bounce back after last weekend… [After the re-start] I knew it was [going to be] green flag, white flag, checkers, so I tried to plan to get a pass and get some room, and that’s what I did.”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie landed on the second rung of the podium — despite leading for the first 16 laps — while R.J. Hampshire of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing finished third.

Despite the second-place finish, Anstie extended his lead in the SX250 East overall standings — holding 47 points through two rounds. Kitchen surged into second place with his victory in Detroit with 38 points, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle held third place with 35 points.

The seventh round of the 2025 AMA Supercross season takes the series to Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 22. The racing action kicks off at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and will be streamed live on Peacock.