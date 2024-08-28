The 2024 AMA Road Race Grand Championship Set for Oct. 18-20

Event to run at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Photo Credit: AMA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 28, 2024) — The AMA Road Race Grand Championship will return to the historic Daytona International Speedway on Oct. 18-20, running alongside the famed Biketoberfest event.

“As is the case every year, the 2024 AMA Road Race Grand Championship is sure to be an excellent event filled with fierce competition for AMA National No. 1 Plates,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “You cannot find a better venue than Daytona International Speedway, and we’re looking forward to another outstanding weekend of racing.”

Sanctioned by the AMA and operated by the America Superbike Racing Association, the AMA Road Race Grand Championship will include three days of high-speed racing action on the asphalt in Daytona Beach, with a number of AMA No. 1 plates and special awards ripe for the taking.

“ASRA is once again excited to host the AMA Road Race Grand Championship at the extraordinary Daytona International Speedway,” said ASRA Partner Alex Spellman. “Once again we will crown the Road Race National Champions.”

In addition to the national championships up for grabs, several riders will race their way to prestigious AMA special awards. Chief among them is the Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award, which is earned by the racer who shows the necessary ability and demeanor to excel at the professional level. The AMA Amateur Road Racer of the Year and AMA Road Race Vet/Senior awards will also be presented during the event.

For more information on the AMA Road Race Grand Championship, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/road-racing/ and asraracing.com/.

Running alongside the AMA Road Race Grand Championship, Biketoberfest is a rider’s paradise with hundreds of vendors, motorcycle shows and scenic rides throughout Daytona Beach’s iconic landscape. For more information on Biketoberfest, head over to https://www.daytonabeach.com/biketoberfest/.