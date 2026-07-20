Spectro Performance Oils Joins as Official Oil Sponsor of 2026 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Photo Credit: Kevin Wing

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 20, 2026) — Spectro Performance Oils will serve as the official oil sponsor of Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which will run July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“With racing that spans nearly every discipline and era of motorcycling, AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a natural fit for a partner like Spectro Performance Oils,” said AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula. “We’re excited to welcome them as the event’s official oil sponsor and to build on that partnership for years to come.”

Established in 1966, Spectro Performance Oils is one of the largest brands in the performance oil industry, with its products sold through certified motorcycle and power-sports retailers all over the world.

More details regarding Spectro Performance Oils can be found at spectro-oils.com/en-us.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a rider’s dream, with racing in a number of disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, vendor displays, demo rides, and much more! Tickets are still available for purchase at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/tickets/.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation (AMHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Stay up-to-date on the latest AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days news by visiting vintagemotorcycledays.com/, signing up for the VMD Newsletter or by following the official AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days accounts on Facebook and Instagram.