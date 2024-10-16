Sammy Halbert Claims 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship

Photo Courtesy of the FIM Flat Track World Championship

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 16, 2024) — Capturing podium finishes in each round of the series, American Sammy Halbert captured the 2024 FIM Flat Track World Championship and became the first non-European to win the title.

Entering the final round of the season in Debrecen, Hungary, with a seven-point lead, Halbert needed to finish just third or better to capture the elusive international title for the Americans. Halbert landed second on the podium during the round and brought home the ultimate crown stateside — while defending champion Ervin Krajčovič claimed victory in Hungary but finished second in the overall standings.

“We’re incredibly proud of Sammy Halbert, as his competitive drive and racing prowess led him to this outstanding accomplishment,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “Sammy represented his country to the fullest and achieved a remarkable feat for American flat track competitors.”

Halbert outlasted Krajčovič by finishing the season with 136 points, just four points more than the Czech rider. The Graham, Wash., native registered four top two finishes across the final four races of the season, including victories in Meissen, Germany, and Kings Lynn, U.K.

