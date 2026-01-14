Roof Systems Returns as Title Sponsor of 2026 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Photo Credit: Addie Costan

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 14, 2026) — For the second-straight year, Roof Systems will be the title sponsor of the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, which will run July 5-10 at the iconic Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Roof Systems is a family-owned and professionally managed commercial roofing & sheet metal contractor that services consumers throughout the country.

“I am extremely honored to have my company be the title sponsor of the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship,” Roof Systems owner Jerry Stinchfield said. “In order for our sport to grow, we as business owners who follow flat track must get involved to support the amateur teams and events.

The American Motorcyclist Association is grateful for Roof Systems and Stinchfield — a former flat track racer — as they have been longtime, ardent supporters of the sport of flat track and the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship.

“Roof Systems has maintained a constant presence at the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship over the last few years, and we are so pleased to have them back for our event in 2026,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We look forward to another outstanding week of racing in Du Quoin this July.”

Since debuting in 1976, the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is the only amateur flat track event in the country where riders can earn AMA National No. 1 plates. Competition will be fierce throughout the week, as racers will be put to the test in all four disciplines of flat track racing — Mile, Half-Mile, Short Track and TT — across various tracks at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

In addition to the AMA National No. 1 plates, the AMA will also recognize a collection of racers that set themselves apart during the weeklong event with special awards. The AMA will present the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year and the AMA Youth Racer of the Year.

More information about the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/.