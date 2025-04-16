Roof Systems Joins as Title Sponsor for 2025 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 16, 2025) — Roof Systems will be the title sponsor of the 2025 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, which will run June 29-July 5 at the famed Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill.



Roof Systems, located in Dallas, Texas, is a family-owned and professionally managed commercial roofing & sheet metal contractor that services consumers across the country.



“The AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is an outstanding event that brings together some of the best amateur racers across the country,” said Roof Systems of Dallas owner and CEO, and ex-racer, Jerry Stinchfield. “This is a special event to us, and we are overjoyed to support all of the excellent competitors during the weeklong event.”



The American Motorcyclist Association is grateful for Roof Systems’ continued support of the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, as the brand has previously served as the sponsor of the Rider Cookout during the event.



“The folks at Roof Systems have been one of the most ardent supporters of the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship and all of the up-and-coming riders that compete at the event,” AMA Track Manager Ken Saillant said. “We look forward to working with them to make this yet another outstanding week of racing in Du Quoin.”



As the country’s premier amateur flat track event, the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship will consist of a week of bar-banging racing. With racing in all four disciplines of flat track racing — Mile, Half-Mile, Short Track and TT — it is the only amateur flat track event in the country where a rider can earn an AMA National No. 1 plate.



A quartet of special awards will also be earned by the riders who set themselves apart during the weeklong event, including the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year and the AMA Youth Racer of the Year.



More information about the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/.