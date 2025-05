Nearly 55 years ago, Suzuki launched a shocker — a liquid-cooled, 750cc, two-stroke triple known as the GT750J Lemans. It wasn’t the hell-raisin’ Kaw-beater that U.S. Suzuki and Suzuki fans envisioned, but its comfortable, do-everything GT demeanor served it well as the company transitioned from two- to four-strokes during the 1970s.