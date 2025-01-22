On Track School Announces Exciting Scholarship Opportunities Through School Choice Programs in Five States

Photo Courtesy of On Track School

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2025) — On Track School, a fully accredited K-12 private online school, is thrilled to announce new opportunities for families to access quality, flexible education through school choice scholarships. For the 2025/2026 school year, students residing in Florida, Arizona, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Utah can take advantage of scholarships that make personalized learning more accessible and affordable than ever.

“At On Track School, we believe that every student deserves the chance to thrive in an environment tailored to their unique needs and aspirations,” said Andrea Leib, Executive Director and Founder at On Track School. “These school choice programs allow families to take control of their children’s education and invest in a future full of possibility. Tax dollars follow the student on their educational journey! What better time to make this announcement than during National School Choice Week.”

State-Specific Opportunities

● Florida: Through the Family Empowerment Scholarship and other programs, eligible families can receive funding to cover tuition, technology, and educational resources at On Track School. Applications are open for new and existing scholarship recipients until April 30, 2025.

● Arizona: The state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) provides financial support to families looking for customized education options, including enrollment at On Track School. AZ ESA is still taking applications for the last quarter. Applicants must apply by January 27 2025 to get a contract and sign it by March 31st. Parents already funded should watch for a renewal email in April.

● Arkansas: With the Arkansas “LEARNS” Act, more students can benefit from scholarships that ensure access to high-quality, innovative education solutions like those offered by On Track School. Applications for the 2025-2026 school year for the Arkansas EFA (Education Freedom Account) program will open in early March 2025.

● West Virginia: The Hope Scholarship program empowers families by covering tuition and other educational expenses for students seeking alternatives to traditional public schools. Check the website for the details of the application window to apply.

● Utah: The Utah Fits All Scholarship Program enables parents to create a tailored educational experience, with funds available for tuition, curriculum, and more at On Track School. Applications for the 2025-2026 school year open on January 21st for returning scholarship students, February 3rd for new applicants, March 28th for new and renewal applicants and April 14th awards will be announced.

Why Choose On Track School?

On Track School provides an engaging, student-centered online learning environment that accommodates diverse learning styles and schedules. Designed for families seeking flexibility and excellence, On Track School is ideal for students pursuing professional athletics, the arts, or those who simply thrive in a non-traditional academic setting.

Key features of On Track School include:

● Personalized learning plans

● Accredited curriculum

● Highly qualified, supportive teachers

● Flexible scheduling for students with demanding commitments

How to Get Started

Families interested in applying for these scholarship opportunities and enrolling at On Track School can visit www.ontrackschool.com to learn more. Our dedicated enrollment team is available to guide you through the process and help determine eligibility for state-specific programs.

About On Track School – Pursue Your Education while Chasing Your Dreams!

On Track School is a fully accredited online school committed to inspiring students to achieve their personal best through customized education. Serving families worldwide, On Track School empowers students with the tools, resources, and flexibility needed to succeed in academics and beyond.