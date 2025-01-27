Jett Lawrence Snags Victory at Anaheim 2

Haiden Deegan captures first win of the season in 250SX West class

The defending AMA Supercross 450SX champion returned to the top of the podium for the first time in the 2025 season on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Battling wet track conditions at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence fought his way to the first win of his title defense — holding off fierce pursuits from Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson of Monster Energy Kawasaki.

“You have to be very patient [racing in those conditions]. Jason [Anderson] was riding really well, and I was struggling to find anywhere to gain on him or try to make a pass,” Lawrence said. “I was being very patient and trying not to rush anything. Lap by lap I just hit my marks. There was the rain, my goggles were fogging up a little bit, but we’re happy to get that [win]. We’re better than we were at the last round at Anaheim, so that’s good. On to the next round in Arizona.”

Lawrence — who finished just 12th in the first round at Anaheim — captured 25 points and surged into third place in the overall 450SX standings with 57 points, tied with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac. Through three races, Roczen holds firm in first place with 62 points while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton follows with 59 points.

Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan also earned his first victory of the season in the 250SX West class, grabbing the holeshot and leading the whole way to the win. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer finished in second place while Cole Davies of Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha landed on the bottom rung of the podium.

Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Haiden Deegan earned his first victory of the season in the 250SX West Class at Anaheim 2.

“A big thanks to my team, they put a lot of work in this week,” Deegan said. “We grinded from morning until the end of the day, multiple times.”

With three podium finishes this season — including a victory in San Diego on Jan. 18 — Beaumer holds the top spot in the overall standings with 69 points. With his win on Saturday, Deegan surged into second place with 62 points while Triumph Racing Factory Team’s Jordon Smith holds third place with 60 points.

The fourth round of the 2025 AMA Supercross season is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with gate drop set for 5:30 p.m. Eastern. The festivities will be streamed live on Peacock.