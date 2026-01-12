Film Trailer Released for the Montana Backcountry Discovery Route Project

Photo Credit: Miguel Santana

SEATTLE (Jan. 9, 2026) — Backcountry Discovery Routes® (BDR®), the non-profit organization dedicated to creating and preserving off-highway riding opportunities for adventure and dual-sport motorcyclists, has released the official trailer for its newest route, the Montana Backcountry Discovery Route (MTBDR).

The full-length expedition documentary will make its world premiere during the MTBDR Route Release Event on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, Montana, before launching a nationwide film tour at motorcycle dealerships and clubs across the country.

About the Route

The MTBDR is BDR’s 23rd route and completes the final link in the Western BDR system, creating a continuous backcountry network across the western United States. The approximately 900-mile route begins in Island Park, Idaho, and travels north through Montana before ending near the U.S.–Canada border outside of Eureka.

Crossing more than thirteen mountain ranges, the MTBDR takes riders deep into Big Sky Country, weaving together alpine ridgelines, remote valleys, dense pine forests, historic mining towns, wide-open ranchlands, and rugged two-track roads. Highlights include the Gravelly Range, Ruby River Valley, Virginia City, Butte, and the wild landscapes of the East Pioneer, Highland, and Cabinet Mountains.

Blending scenic gravel, flowing forest roads, and optional harder sections for more experienced riders, the MTBDR offers an ideal balance of accessibility and challenge. The route is best enjoyed between July and September, depending on snow levels and seasonal closures.

With the release of the route, riders will have access to free GPS tracks, detailed travel resources, FAQs, route updates, and the official MTBDR Motorcycle Map, providing everything needed to plan a self-guided Montana backcountry adventure.

“The Montana BDR completes the last piece of the Western BDR puzzle, and it’s been one of the most anticipated routes we’ve ever created. It delivers on every level: big landscapes, remote riding, historic towns, and a true sense of exploration. This route does not disappoint.”

— Bryce Stevens, MTBDR Co-Architect & BDR Co-Founder and Routes Development Director

Film & Route Release

The MTBDR documentary follows the BDR team and special guests as they verify and ride the route, capturing both the scale of Montana’s landscapes and the collaborative effort required to develop a route of this magnitude. The film also includes the next generation of BDR riders—the sons of BDR co-founders—reflecting the multi-generational nature of the community and how these routes are often best experienced when shared. It’s a reminder that the BDR legacy continues to grow, shaped by riders who are discovering these places for the first time.

The world film premiere and official route release will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, Montana, with members of the BDR team, route architects, and industry partners in attendance. Tickets for the premiere are available at www.RideBDR.com/MTBDR.

Free GPS tracks, digital maps, FAQs, and travel resources will be released at 12:00 PM PST on February 7 at www.RideBDR.com. The waterproof MTBDR Motorcycle Map will be available for purchase through the BDR Online Store.

“As a Montana native, it’s incredibly rewarding to help bring this route to life. The MTBDR showcases the best of our state while supporting rural communities that rely on visitor travel. We’re excited to welcome riders from across the country to experience Montana responsibly and respectfully.”

— Russ Ehnes, MTBDR Co-Architect & AMA Chairman of the Board

MTBDR Film Tour

Each year, nearly 100 motorcycle dealerships and clubs nationwide host screenings of BDR’s newest film, bringing the adventure riding community together for an evening of inspiration and connection.

Dealerships and clubs interested in hosting an MTBDR screening can now sign up at:

https://ridebdr.com/MTBDRscreenin gs

an MTBDR screening can now sign up at: Riders interested in attending a screening in their area can check the listing of screenings at https://ridebdr.com/MTBDRtour. More screenings are being added daily so check back if you don’t see a screening near you.

Route Sponsors

The MTBDR project was made possible through the support of key industry partners who share BDR’s commitment to adventure motorcycling, responsible travel, and public land access. Presenting sponsors include:

Triumph Motorcycles America returned for a second consecutive year as an OEM sponsor, providing Tiger 900 Rally Pro motorcycles for the expedition team. Triumph also supported the project with guest riders featured in the film, including Jeff Stanton of Jeff Stanton Adventures, a Triumph-accredited training and touring partner.

returned for a second consecutive year as an OEM sponsor, providing Tiger 900 Rally Pro motorcycles for the expedition team. Triumph also supported the project with guest riders featured in the film, including Jeff Stanton of Jeff Stanton Adventures, a Triumph-accredited training and touring partner. OnX Offroad , the official navigation app of Backcountry Discovery Routes, supported the MTBDR by providing reliable, user-friendly navigation tools that helped the team verify the route and navigate safely throughout the expedition.

, the official navigation app of Backcountry Discovery Routes, supported the MTBDR by providing reliable, user-friendly navigation tools that helped the team verify the route and navigate safely throughout the expedition. Quad Lock outfitted the MTBDR team with its patented phone mounting systems, allowing riders to securely mount their phones for navigation even on rough backcountry roads and rugged terrain.

outfitted the MTBDR team with its patented phone mounting systems, allowing riders to securely mount their phones for navigation even on rough backcountry roads and rugged terrain. Edelweiss Bike Travel, a leading global motorcycle tour company, continues its long-standing support of the adventure motorcycling community in the U.S. through its ongoing sponsorship of BDR routes and projects.

BDR is also grateful for the continued support of its industry partners, including:

Touratech, Mosko Moto, Motoz Tires, KLIM, Cardo Systems, Alpinestars, Rev’It!, Colorado Motorcycle Adventures, West 38 Moto, Rogue Moto, Moto Camp Nerd, SoCal Offroad School, Fox Racing, Black Dog Cycle Works, Doubletake Mirror, REVER, Cyclops, Emmaus Moto Tous, ADV Rider Training, Giant Loop, and others.

For more information about the MTBDR, film screenings, and route details, visit www.RideBDR.com/MTBDR.