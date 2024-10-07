Cory Texter Promotions Launces New Amateur Flat Track Series

Photo Credit: Cory Texter Promotions

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (Oct. 7, 2024) — Flat-track motorcycle racers can look forward to a new AMA Major Championship in 2025. The five-event, 10-race Mission Foods CTR Flat Track Series kicks off January 16-18 with the seventh annual Winter Throwdown at Callahan Speedway in Callahan, Florida, and concludes September 19-20 at the 1st annual Cackalacky Classic at Mid-Carolina Speedway in Neeses, South Carolina.

The Mission Foods CTR Flat Track Series welcomes riders of all skill levels, creating a unique competition experience. Major manufacturers have agreed to offer contingency programs, and more rider perks be announced in the near future. There will be race recaps on YouTube following each event. Rain dates are available, if necessary.

Since its inception, Cory Texter Promotion’s Winter Throwdown has become one of the largest amateur flat-track events in the country with more than 800 entries across two days of competition. The race is an AMA Major Event that will award AMA No. 1 plates, and four manufacturers offer contingency. Winter Throwdown remains a standalone AMA major series championship, the results factoring into the final points standings of the Mission Foods CTR Flat Track Series.

To grow awareness of the series, as well as the riders and teams competing in it, social media will highlight original event posts and vlogs, along with race recaps on the “Tank Slappin’ Podcast” and editorial coverage from various media outlets. With strong rider and fan turnouts, plus live streaming, the Mission Foods CTR Flat Track Series promises to give professional, amateur, and youth racers exciting new competition opportunities.

“This series is something I have wanted to do for a very long time,” said CTR’s Cory Texter, “but my own racing commitments didn’t allow me to pursue it. My goal is to grow amateur flat track by giving riders and families professional-level events that they can put on their calendars and get excited about. We have a lot of really cool things planned for this inaugural series, none of which would be possible without Mission Foods believing in our events.”

“We are excited to partner with Cory Texter and the AMA in the new Mission Foods CTR Flat Track Series,” said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer. “We take great pride in providing all racers with more opportunities to follow their passion for motorcycle racing.”

“The future of flat track depends on great races at the grassroots level, and promoter Cory Texter’s new AMA Major Flat Track Series will help build that future,” said AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “The AMA looks forward to being part of this high-profile series in the summer of 2025 and hopes that the series will also fuel participation in the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, as well.”

Texter has hired Shayna Texter-Bauman, who is credited with 22 American Flat Track Singles victories, as race director, Ryan Connelly will serve as race referee, and Robby-Bobby McLendon will be technical director. Billy Klingsporn from Klings Media is the communications manager for the series. Look for a revamped Cory Texter Promotions website (www.corytexterpromotions.com) with further information about classes, purse payout, technical rules, and other important aspects of the series.

2025 Mission Foods CTR Flat Track Series Schedule

January 16-18

Seventh Annual Winter Throwdown

Callahan Speedway

Callahan, Florida

May 16-17

Inaugural Buckeye Nationals

Western Reserve Motorcycle Club

Salem, Ohio

June 13-14

Inaugural O to the H Nationals

Triangle Motorcycle Club

Harpster, Ohio

July 18-19

Inaugural Peoria Classic

Peoria Speedway

Peoria, Illinois

September 19-20

Inaugural Cackalacky Classic

Mid-Carolina Speedway

Neeses, South Carolina

ABOUT CORY TEXTER PROMOTIONS:

Cory Texter is a two-time American Flat Track Production Twins Champion and four-time X Games competitor. He is a third-generation motorcycle racer, who grew up working in a Harley-Davidson dealership owned by his family while earning a Business Studies degree from Harrisburg Area Community College. In addition to being a race promoter, Texter also hosts the “Tank Slappin’ Podcast” and coaches high-level amateur and professional racers.

ABOUT MISSION FOODS:

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With a presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit http://www.missionfoods.com/