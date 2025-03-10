Webb Extends Title Lead with Win in Indy

Hammaker claims victory in first East/West Showdown of the season

Photo Credit: Willie Browning

For the third time in the last four rounds of the 2025 AMA Supercross season, Cooper Webb found himself on the top rung of the podium in the 450SX class.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing competitor ran away with the victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 8, winning by 8 seconds over second-place finisher Justin Cooper — Webb’s teammate.

“Man, that was an awesome main event for me, probably one of the easier ones of my career. Got a good lead and could ride the pace,” Webb said. “I executed my start, rode great laps in the beginning and then put it on cruise control and (had a) drama-free race.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton also finished on the podium alongside Webb and Cooper, earning his fourth podium finish this season.

With the win, Webb jumped to 193 points on the season while creating a 15-point cushion over Sexton. The only other 450SX contender at this point in the season is Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, who has 167 points through nine rounds.

Lucas Oil Stadium also served as the host for the first 250SX East/West showdown of the 2025 AMA Supercross season, with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker capturing the holeshot and leading the entire way to earn the second victory of his career.

“Man, what an unreal feeling. My second win of my career and it’s been a while since I stood on the top of the podium, so that feels amazing,” Hammaker said. “Got myself off to an excellent start. Tried to sprint away those first couple of laps. … When you’re out there in the lead and (have) a little bit of a gap, it was a little challenging to stay focused but I’m proud of myself, proud of the team, the group of people I have around me, my whole family.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle pushed Hammaker hard late in the race but was unable to take the lead, settling for a second-place finish. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan — the leader in the 250SX West class — finished third.

The 2025 AMA Supercross season will take a one-week pause before heading to Birmingham, Ala., on March 22. The festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on Peacock.