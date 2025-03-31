Webb Continues Title Push with Win in Seattle

Rookie Cole Davies dashes to first 250SX victory of his career

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

With the 450SX title race heating up during the 11th round of the 2025 AMA Supercross season, it was no surprise to see class frontrunners Cooper Webb (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) and Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) jockeying for first place in Seattle.

After a crowd-thrilling, last-minute push for the lead, Webb ultimately landed on the top of the podium at Lumen Field, while Sexton finished just 0.794 seconds behind the class leader. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger rounded out the podium, while Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen only managed a fourth-place finish despite leading for much of the race.

“I really wanted that one. Me and Kenny [Roczen] were going back and forth. Then Chase got both of us and yeah, it was time to go! I had to get there with Kenny, I got around him, and then it was game on,” Webb said. “I want to give it up to the good Lord. These fans were awesome all night, we could hear them over our bikes…Like I said, this is strictly business.”

Webb pushed his overall class lead back to double digits, jumping to 236 points with the win in Seattle while Sexton lags behind with 225 points. Roczen is the only other rider with over 200 points, sitting at 202 points through 11 rounds.

After battling for position during the early stages of the race in the 250SX West class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies surged into the lead during the third lap and never looked back — securing his first career win in the 250SX class. Davies became the second-ever New Zealander to win an AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event.

“It’s been a long journey. It’s a lot of work to get here. I can’t thank the people enough who helped me get here,” Davies said. “I feel like this one’s been long overdue. I’m stoked to get this one done, and I needed that.”

Davies was joined on the podium by Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks and teammate Haiden Deegan ­— who overcame an early crash en route to a third-place finish.

Deegan remained in first place in the overall 250SX West standings, maintaining 149 points on the season, while Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer trails behind with 135 points. With the win, Davies jumped to 129 overall points and extended his lead for third place over Honda HRC Progressive’s Jo Shimoda by 10 points.

The 2025 AMA Supercross season shifts over to the East Coast on April 5, with the series heading to Foxborough, Mass., for the 12th round. Gate drop from Gillette Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Eastern and all the racing action will be streamed live on Peacock.