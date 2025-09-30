Justin Cooper to Ride MX2 Class at Motocross of Nations 

Joins Tomac and Hampshire on Team USA

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

Just days away from the United States defending its homeland during the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations on Oct. 3-5 in Crawfordsville, Ind., the American Motorcyclist Association announced that Justin Cooper will officially join Team USA.

Due to injury, Haiden Deegan is no longer able to compete for the United States, and Cooper will join Eli Tomac and R.J. Hampshire on the team, which is managed by AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier.

“We’d like to offer our deepest gratitude to Justin Cooper for his ongoing and unwavering commitment to supporting Team USA” Pelletier said. “Cooper has continued to train to be prepared at a moment’s notice, and now he has answered the call to compete for his country. Cooper is excited to represent the United States once again on home soil.”

Cooper will ride in the MX2 Class while Tomac will race in the MXGP class and Hampshire will seek victory in the Open Class.

The United States seeks its 24th Motocross of Nations title in 2025, having previously won the global competition in 2022 — the last time the Americans hosted the event.

Learn more about the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations at mxonusa.com/.