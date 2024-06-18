American Motorcyclist Association AMA Press Releases B’laster Continues Support of 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha
Ohio-based rust remover and protectant company sponsor The Crossroads and VMD Hall of Fame Bike Show

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 18, 2024) — Ohio-based rust remover and protectant company B’laster will serve as a sponsor of The Crossroads and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame 100-Year Bike Show at 2024 Permco Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha, which will take place July 26-28 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“We cannot wait to get back to Mid-Ohio for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” B’laster Sales & Marketing Director Scott Neely said. “There’s truly nothing like connecting with the thousands of dedicated enthusiasts, riders & racers who love our products at the event. We look forward to seeing everybody there!”  

Since its creation in 1957, B’laster has grown into one of the nation’s largest rust-remover and protectant companies. Proudly established in Northeast Ohio, B’laster aims to assist all Rust Belt warriors in the near-constant fight against corrosion and rust.

In addition to its sponsorship of The Crossroads and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame 100-Year Bike Show, B’laster will also serve as the official rust remover of 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha.

“B’laster has been a consistent supporter of Vintage Motorcycle Days over the past few years, and we always love welcoming them to Mid-Ohio,” AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm said. “With its roots in the Rust Belt and Ohio, and the way its products actually work, B’laster is always a hit with the thousands of riders that flock to VMD each year.”

The Crossroads will feature a variety of vendor displays, stunt shows and seminars from some of motorcycling’s most noteworthy individuals at the AMA tent during the three-day event.

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame 100-Year Bike Show will strive to find the most noteworthy bikes across seven classes — including the Pre-1940s, 1940s & ’50s, 1960s & ’70s, 1980s and ’90s, 2000-present, Competition, and Custom Bikes. Pre-register for the Bike Show at https://vintagemotorcycledays.com/bike-show/.

There will also be many other exciting happenings at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha, including a jampacked racing schedule and North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, along with many other moto-centric events! Visit https://vintagemotorcycledays.com/, sign up for the VMD Newsletter and follow Vintage Motorcycle Days on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

For more information about B’laster, visit https://blasterproducts.com/.

