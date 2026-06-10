AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of AMA Superbike

The illustrious history of AMA Superbike to be celebrated at 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution

Photo Credit: John Owens

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 10, 2026) — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of AMA Superbike, 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution will feature plenty of iconic experiences and bikes that span the history of the famed series.



Headlined by Grand Marshal Freddie Spencer, a 3-time World Grand Prix champion who raced for Honda’s AMA Superbike squad in the early and mid 1980s, the AMA Superbike anniversary theme will be prominently featured throughout the event, which runs July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.



“We can’t wait to highlight some of the amazing racers and formative racing machines that defined the history of AMA Superbike at this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” American Motorcyclist Editorial Director Mitch Boehm said. “Having AMA Hall of Famer Freddie Spencer ring in the festivities as Grand Marshal, as well as having a range of historical and pedigreed Superbikes — along with a few surprises — tossed into the mix…this year’s event will be a dream for vintage enthusiasts.”



Spencer will be on hand at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days to speak with fans and sign autographs. He will also participate in the Lap for History on the road course at Mid-Ohio, be interviewed from the AMA Seminar Stage, and much more!



Outside of Spencer, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Pavilion, which lies near the base of the turn-one bridge on the infield side, will be home to a number of iconic motorcycles from AMA Superbike lore, including machines from the Brian O’Shea collection, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame collection and on loan from BMW North America.



Noteworthy bikes include Spencer’s 1985 VF750F, from O’Shea’s collection, and the Butler & Smith BMW R90S that Reg Pridmore rode to the very first AMA Superbike championship in 1976 — on loan from BMW North America. Also on display will be Wayne Rainey’s championship-winning 1983 Kawasaki GPz750 from the AMA Hall of Fame’s permanent collection.



Several former members of Team Honda’s early AMA Superbike teams will also be in attendance at the season’s largest vintage event, with interviews planned on the AMA seminar stage.



Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation (AMHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.



There will be many more exciting opportunities to celebrate 50 years of AMA Superbike at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year, so stay tuned to VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ and the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for all of the details.