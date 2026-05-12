Three-Time World Champion Freddie Spencer Named Grand Marshal of 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Photo Credit: AMA Archive

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 12, 2026) — Three-time world road racing champion “Fast Freddie” Spencer, one of the most iconic road racers in American motorcycling history, will serve as the grand marshal of the 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution.



A 1999 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee, Spencer was a leading competitor in AMA Superbike, Formula II and Formula 1 competition in the U.S. before heading to the Grand Prix circuit in the early 1980s en route to a trio of world championships — the 500cc title in 1983 and, in ’85, the 250cc and 500cc world titles, the first person to accomplish that feat.



This summer, he will be the premier guest at the AMA’s largest event, which runs July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. This year’s event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of AMA Superbike, making Spencer the perfect Grand Marshal to ring in the festivities.



“I raced at Mid-Ohio several times during my early career,” Spencer said, “and while I haven’t ever attended the AMA’s Vintage Motorcycle Days event, I have heard a lot about it, and so I’m really excited to be heading there this July to act as Grand Marshal. It’s a fantastic venue, and with all the other exciting stuff happening during VMD weekend, and all those enthusiastic fans, it’s bound to be a memorable weekend. See you there!”



Born in 1961 in Shreveport, La., Spencer displayed incredible talent from a very young age. He first learned to ride at 4 years old and started racing just a year later. By age 11, Spencer had already won a number of regional dirt track racing championships, and soon after, set his focus toward road racing.

In 1979, Spencer captured his first AMA National Win and went on to win the Formula II/250GP title over fellow AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Eddie Lawson that season. This sparked an outstanding rivalry between the pair of future Hall of Famers, with Spencer and Lawson in constant contention for the 1980 and 1981 AMA Superbike titles.



In 1981, Spencer began racing in Europe, splitting his time between the AMA Superbike and 500cc World Championship series. One year later, he dedicated his full attention to his international pursuits, securing his first world championship victory at the 1982 Belgium 500cc Grand Prix at just 20 years old.



Spencer captured his first Grand Prix world championship in 1983, edging out veteran Kenny Roberts — a 1998 inductee to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame — for the crown by only two points. Two years later, Spencer produced one of the greatest single seasons in the sport, winning the 250cc and 500cc Grand Prix World Championships. For his efforts during the 1985 season, Spencer was named the AMA’s Pro Athlete of the Year and earned a special citation from President Ronald Reagan.



Spencer retired from full-time GP racing in 1988 but went on to win three more AMA Superbike national events before officially retiring from racing in 1996.



“It’s only right that we bring in one of the most decorated American road racers to one of the most famed road venues in the country for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “We are eager to welcome Freddie as the grand marshal for this year’s Vintage Motorcycle Days, and look forward to celebrating his mark on road racing history and motorcycling as a whole.”



In his role as grand marshal, Spencer will be available to speak with enthusiasts and sign autographs, while also participating in the Lap for History on the road course at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and much more!



Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is fast approaching and will be jampacked with a number of exciting opportunities for motorcycle enthusiasts, including North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, vendor displays, demo rides and near-endless racing.



Purchase tickets today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/tickets/. Stay up to date on the latest VMD news by signing up for the VMD Newsletter and following the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.