AMA Partners With Biketoberfest® Ahead of Event’s 32nd Annual Rally

Four-day event scheduled Oct. 17-20 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Photo Credit: Daytona Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 27, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association is adding a new stop to its annual AMA Gypsy Tours: Biketoberfest® in Daytona Beach, Fla, which runs Oct. 17-20 this year.

“Biketoberfest® is a fall staple for motorcyclists, giving riders the opportunity to enjoy Florida’s longer riding season along with the many vendors, motorcycle shows and custom bike builds that are a part of this city-wide road rally,” AMA Director of Marketing & Communications Joy Burgess said. “We’re pleased to add Biketoberfest® to our AMA Gypsy Tour schedule and look forward to fostering a long-term partnership with the event.”

At the four-day rally, AMA Gypsy Tour pins, as well as other materials that highlight the 100-year history of the AMA and American motorcycling, will be distributed at the Official Biketoberfest Welcome Center located trackside at Daytona International Speedway’s Fall Cycle Scene display area.

“Biketoberfest® attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to enjoy the Florida sunshine, gentle ocean breezes, scenic rides, fun-filled activities and live music and to share their passion and love for motorcycles,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the promoter of Biketoberfest®. “We’re thrilled to have Biketoberfest® included on the AMA Gypsy Tour schedule and bring more awareness to all the activities surrounding this popular rally.”

The weekend event will include motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, motorcycle shows, hundreds of vendors, scenic rides throughout Daytona Beach area, and much more!

For more information on the 2024 Biketoberfest® event, visit www.daytonabeach.com/biketoberfest/.

To learn more about AMA Gypsy Tours, head over to AmericanMotorcyclist.com/riding/on-road-riding/national-gypsy-tour/.

About Biketoberfest®

The Daytona Beach area welcomes motorcycle enthusiasts for the 32nd annual Biketoberfest® rally on October 17-20. Biketoberfest® is a four-day event that attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry’s top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and The Loop in Ormond Beach. More information is available on the official event website, Biketoberfest.org, including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.

Official sponsors of Biketoberfest® include the American Motorcyclist Association, Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, Dream Giveaway, Florida Motorcycle Safety Program (Florida Department of Transportation), Alert Riders, Rue & Ziffra, Southern Stone Communications and Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson.



About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach



Experience endless adventures in this eclectic destination that offers the perfect, beach base camp from which to explore the greater Daytona Beach area and all of Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous, white-sand beaches. With more than 12,000 rooms, and a variety of meeting hotels and unique spaces, the destination has accommodations for meetings and groups of all sizes and budgets. Learn more at DaytonaBeach.com. #LoveDaytonaBeach