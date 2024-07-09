AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Ed Lojak Passes Away

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 9, 2024) — AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Ed Lojak, one of the most dominant off-road racers of his generation, passed away on Monday, July 8, at 63 years old. The American Motorcyclist Association offers its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Lojak.

Born on Dec. 18, 1960, Lojak first started riding when he was 8 years old and progressed into racing at 10. From there, Lojak blossomed into one of the greatest off-road racers ever seen — capturing five AMA Hare Scrambles National Championships and nine Grand National Cross Country Series Championships.

Competing professionally from 1976-1988 for Team Husqvarna, Lojak emerged as the all-time leader in GNCC championships aboard a bike with nine total. During this dominant stretch, Lojak was named the 1982 AMA Amateur Athlete of the Year.

Lojak was a staple in international competition, as well. Competing in five International Six Days Enduros, Lojak played a role in delivering the United States multiple gold and silver medals during the event.

After his racing career, Lojak remained an instrumental piece of his family business, Lojaks Cycle Sales, located in his hometown of Tarentum, Pa.

For his illustrious racing career and overall impact on the world of off-road racing, Lojak was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2017. He will be greatly missed.