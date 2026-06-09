AMA Welcomes Industry Leaders and Members of Congress to 2026 Ride to Work Day Event in Washington, D.C.

Photo Credit: AMA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 9, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA), on behalf of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, organized and hosted a Congressional Ride to Work Day event in Washington, D.C., on Monday, June 8.

The event brought together lawmakers, motorcycle industry leaders and motorcycle rights advocates to highlight the importance of motorcycling in American culture. In attendance were Representatives Tim Walberg (R-MI-05), Troy Balderson (R-OH-12), Donald Norcross (D-NJ-01), Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA-03) and Mark Messmer (R-IN-08).

Representatives Derrick Van Orden (R-WI-03), Claudia Tenney (R-NY-24) and Tom Barrett (R-MI-07) joined the group at the Capitol following legislative business.

“Each year, we look forward to Ride to Work Day in Washington, D.C., and bringing together the motorcycling community.” AMA Washington Representative Zach Farmer said. “We appreciate the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus and Representative Walberg for their continued support of motorcyclists. We are grateful for the organizations who share our mission to preserve the right to ride and partnered with us to make this event possible.”

Members of Congress kicked off the event with a ride to the U.S. Capitol to vote on legislation. Following legislative business, Congress members gathered at Eastern Market, where they networked with motorcycle industry leaders and rights advocates. The National Park Police then escorted the group on a ride through Washington, D.C.

Motorcycle marques Harley-Davidson and Buell Motorcycles were on hand at the event, providing demo bikes for attendees.

Individuals from motorcycle rights and interest groups, including Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR), Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF) and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) were also in attendance at the event.

International Motorcycle & Scooter Ride to Work Day is June 9, 2026. The annual celebration aims to remind the general public of the tangible benefits that two-wheeled vehicles have as a mode of transportation. The AMA is grateful to all riders who took part in this important day, and appreciates the efforts of Andy Goldfine, a former AMA Board member, who established International Motorcycle & Scooter Ride to Work Day. For more details, visit www.ridetowork.org/.

The Congressional Ride to Work event was scheduled in accordance with the congressional calendar on the week of International Motorcycle & Scooter Ride to Work Day.

Keep up with the AMA’s government relations efforts by signing up for AMA Rights updates at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/rights-resources/subscribe-for-rights-updates/.