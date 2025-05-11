AMA Crowns 2025 AMA Supercross Champions After Intense Racing Competition

Cooper Webb claims third-career 450 AMA Supercross championship, Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle win 250 West and East classes

Photo Credit: Garth Milan/Ryne Swanberg

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 11, 2025) —

The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates the three champions of the 2025 AMA Supercross season, which wrapped up Saturday, May 10, in Salt Lake City.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb earned his third 450 AMA Supercross title, becoming just the seventh racer to win at least three titles in that class. Webb’s championship ended a stretch of two consecutive titles by Honda HRC racers, while marking Yamaha’s first class win since Eli Tomac claimed the 450 title in 2022.

The 250 West class previously wrapped up in Round 16, as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan secured the title with a win in Denver.

The 250 East class was deadlocked entering the final round of the season, with Tom Vialle, Seth Hammaker and R.J. Hampshire separated by only three points. Vialle ultimately claimed the title with a third-place finish during the East/West Showdown in Salt Lake City.

“The 2025 AMA Supercross season was unlike any other, with a trio of intense championship races and incredible racing action throughout the series,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “All of us at the AMA congratulate the 2025 AMA Supercross champions — Cooper Webb, Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle — and their respective teams for an outstanding season of competition.”

After battling neck-and-neck with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton throughout the season — with the title coming down to the final round of the season — Webb did just enough to hold off Sexton to earn his third 450 class crown. With five wins this season, Webb captured 365 points en route to the title.

“[This third championship] means everything,” Webb said. “You don’t know how many nights I’ve woken up just wanting to get this again. And I never thought I’d be here again, so never give up on yourself. Never cut yourself short. I’m not maybe the best, but man, when you put your mind to something [then] you get it done … I knew I wasn’t done after those [previous] two [championships]. This feels freakin’ awesome, man. Never give up on yourself, kids!”

Deegan captured his first-career AMA Supercross 250 title behind a Round 16 victory in Denver, in which he used a late pass to hold off teammate Cole Davies, to claim the class trophy. Deegan led the class for most of the season and clinched the championship with 221 points and four wins across 10 races.

“This [Championship] means a lot to me because people doubted me all the way,” Deegan said in Denver. “They [were] telling me I was all hype coming into [AMA] Supercross and motocross … We’re the champ now, and let’s go, baby!”

The 250 East title race was a dead heat throughout the season, with three racers battling for the crown while enduring week-to-week changes at the top of the class standings. In the end, it was Vialle left standing at the end of the season.

Entering the final round with a one-point advantage, Vialle held off Hammaker and Hampshire — finishing in third place while Hammaker landed in fourth and Hampshire fell to sixth — in Salt Lake City to claim the class title. Vialle finished the season with 180 points, while landing on the podium six times — including one win.

“I had a great start,” Vialle said. “My first five or six laps were actually really good. I was feeling good, and I was like, ‘Okay, this is mine.’ And [then] I started to make a few mistakes and Seth and RJ got me. They got a little gap, and my only chance was that…if something happened to [Hammaker and Hampshire’, and that’s what happened tonight. I feel like that was all year, the whole Championship has been up and down, and I could capitalize tonight, and I’m really pumped.”

The AMA also congratulates Cole Davies, who was named Rookie of the Year in the 250 classes.

To learn more about AMA Supercross, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/professional-racing/ama-supercross/.