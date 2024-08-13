AMA Congratulates 36 Class Winners at 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Drew Adams earns the 2024 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award

Photo Credit: Align With Us

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 13, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association awarded No. 1 plates to 36 class champions at the 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, which ran July 29-Aug. 3 at the famous Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

In addition to the large collection of champions, the AMA honored four racers with special awards based on their overall body of work throughout the week of competition. Most notably, Drew Adams of Chattanooga, Tenn., brought home the 2024 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award, which honors the amateur racer most primed for success at the professional level based on performance and demeanor.

“It’s always great to watch the next generation of motocross stars compete at a venue as iconic as Loretta Lynn’s ranch, and this year’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship proved that the future of our sport is incredibly bright,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “Thank you to MX Sports, the racers and their families for continuing the tradition and excellence of this event.”

Adams secured the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award with a pair of championships in the Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport (4-1-1) classes, sweeping his way to victory in the Open Pro Sport class.

Caden Dudney of Athens, Texas, raced his way to 2024 AMA Amateur Rider of the Year honors behind victories in the 250 B (3-1-1) and Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C (1-1-1) classes. Dudney finished the week by winning his final five motos en route to his pair of class championships.

The 2024 AMA Youth Rider of the Year was awarded to Owen Covell of Plymouth, Mass., who claimed the 125 Jr. (12-17) B/C (4-1-2) and Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C (1-1-1) classes.

With a victory in the Senior (40+) class, behind a 1-2-1 performance in motos, Andrew Short of Smithville, Texas, earned the 2024 Vet Rider of the Year award. Short also tallied a 12th-place finish in the Open Pro Sport class.

List of 36 AMA National Championships and 2024 Winners: