AMA Congratulates 2026 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award Winner Sam Drane

Paige Keck earns Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, while multiple racers capture overall class championships

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 11, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates Sam Drane of Forbes, Australia, winner of the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, after a stellar week of racing at the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, which ran July 5-9 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill.

In addition to Drane’s special recognition, the AMA also congratulates Paige Keck of Neenah, Wis., winner of the 2026 Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, who displayed excellence on the track and in the classroom. Jayden Nickens of Mechanicsville, Va., and Dallas Mayer of Carbondale, Ill., also were awarded AMA Youth Racer of the Year and the AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year, respectively.

“Sam is a remarkable talent on the racetrack, showing outstanding versatility across all disciplines of flat track racing,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “I look forward to following his pursuits at the professional level of racing, as he has showcased the necessary demeanor and professionalism to excel as a pro.”

En route to the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, Drane earned class victories in the 250cc Open Singles, 450cc & Open Singles/Twin, 450cc Production – Road to the Pros and the 505cc classes. Drane overcame plenty of adversity throughout the week, including mechanical issues during the event’s second Half-Mile session.

“The Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award means a lot to me,” Drane said. “This was definitely a lot more difficult compared to last year, but it’s definitely been one of the best I’ve had. I can’t thank the team enough and everybody that helped me.”

Keck became the third consecutive woman to bring home the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, which recognizes the rider that shows skill on the racetrack and in the classroom, considering the rider’s academic achievements and transcripts. The winner of the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award earns a scholarship toward their collegiate pursuits.

“Paige’s future is as bright as they come, as a racer and in all walks of life,” Saillant said. “She showed great maturity throughout the week and was lightning quick on the track. That, coupled with her academic record, made her the perfect choice for this year’s Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award.”

The AMA thanks the sponsors and supporters of the 2026 AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, including title sponsor Roof Systems, presenting sponsor All Balls Racing, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, Hudson Roofing, OTB Racing LLC, Dave Zanotti and Tim Estenson. The AMA would also like to extend its gratitude to grand marshals Joe and Kody Kopp, as well as Mike Williams and Square Deal Motorcycle Club, Rob McClendon, Tim McAdams, Action Sports EMS, Dallas Daniels, Jeffery Carver Jr., Mike Caudill, Maria Sizemore, Kaitlynn Osberg, Scottie Deubler, Joe Bromley Jr., and Steve Bromley for their help with event operations.

The full list of overall class champions crowned at the 2026 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship includes:

50cc Production Chain Drive (4-8)

Cruise Texter

Willow Street, Pa.

50cc Production Shaft Drive (4-8)

Thomas Beldyga

Chesaning, Mich.

65cc Production (7-11)

Cruise Texter

Willow Street, Pa.

65cc Modified (7-11)

Cruise Texter

Willow Street, Pa.

85cc Modified (9-11)

Jayden Nickens

Mechanicsville, Va.

85cc Production (9-13)

Jayden Nickens

Mechanicsville, Va.

85cc Modified (9-13)

Jayden Nickens

Mechanicsville, Va.

Supermini (12-15)

Lucy Heaton-New

Veteran, Australia

Veteran (25+)

Adam Beldyga

Chesaning, Mich.

Senior (40+)

David Wolf

Rising Sun, Ind.

Super Senior (50+)

Kenneth Shaffer

East Bloomfield, N.Y.

Masters (60+)

Dallas Mayer

Carbondale, Ill.

Women 122cc and Up (12+)

Paige Keck

Neenah, Wis.

250cc

Jackson Settle

Effingham, Ill.

250cc Jr (12-17)

Jackson Settle

Effingham, Ill.

250cc – Open Singles (12+)

Sam Drane

Forbes, Australia

450cc Production (14-21) Road to the Pros

Sam Drane

Forbes, Australia

450cc Production & Open Singles (14+) – Twins (17+)

Sam Drane

Forbes, Australia

505cc (450cc-505cc 14+)

Sam Drane

Forbes, Australia

Vintage Featured Magic Mile

250cc-400cc

John Dillenburg

Clintonville, Wis.

Open Singles (No Rotax)

Donald Galloway

Sturgeon County, Alberta, Canada

Open Rotax

Donald Galloway

Sturgeon County, Alberta, Canada

Open Twins

Erik Bland

Thornton, Colo.

50+

Donald Galloway

Sturgeon County, Alberta, Canada