AMA Congratulates 2024 Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award Winner Derek Sanchez King

Photo Credit: Vae Vang

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Oct. 30, 2024) — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates the special award winners whose outstanding performances set them apart from the rest of the field at the 2024 AMA Road Race Grand Championship, which ran Oct. 18-20 in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Chief among the competitors on hand in Daytona Beach was Derek Sanchez King, who secured the 2024 Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award — which honors the late Nicky Hayden and recognizes the racer with the necessary skill and determination to excel in the professional ranks.

“Derek is an incredible kid with a knack for high speeds and racing success,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Although he’s only 14 years old, he carries himself with the demeanor of a seasoned professional, and I cannot wait to see what he accomplishes going forward.”

A native of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sanchez King raced his way to victories in the 400 GP Expert and AMA 400 classes, in addition to podium finishes in the 400 Superbike and ASRA 400 classes. Sanchez King will bring his talents to the MotoAmerica Talent Cup next season.

“When I found out I got the Nicky Hayden Horizon award I didn’t know what I was feeling. Getting this award is amazing,” Sanchez King said. “It’s felt and still feels like a dream to have received this award as several of my friends have received it and now I will be part of this history.”

For the second consecutive year, Antal Halasz of College Point, N.Y., took home AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year honors.

In addition to Sanchez and Halasz’s accomplishments, Jace Summer earned the AMA Amateur Road Racer of the Year Award.

For more information on the AMA Road Race Grand Championship, visit https://americanmotorcyclist.com/racing/track-racing/road-racing/.