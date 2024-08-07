AMA Congratulates 2024 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award Winner Walker Porter

Meghan Greimel earns the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, while 20 racers bring home AMA No. 1 plates

Photo Credit: Tim Lester

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Aug. 7, 2024) — As the world’s best amateur flat trackers battled for AMA No. 1 plates in Du Quoin, Ill., during the 2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, the American Motorcyclist Association congratulates Walker Porter, winner of the 2024 Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, and Meghan Greimel, winner of the 2024 Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award.

With intense racing throughout the week, Porter and Greimel emerged above the rest for their efforts on and off the dirt track. In addition to Porter and Greimel, the AMA congratulates Youth Racer of the Year, Drew Eldred, and the Vet/Senior Racer of the Year, Dave Tyo.

“Walker Porter’s resilience and racing ability made him an excellent choice for this year’s Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “Walker separated himself with a terrific showing on the Short Track, and his racing ability combined with his professional demeanor will serve him well at the professional level of racing.”

Saillant also recognized the accomplishments of Greimel, whose academic resume, along with her dynamite showing on the track throughout the week — winning all four main events in the Bromley Motorsports Women’s Class — made her the perfect choice for the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award.

“Meghan is as sharp as they come, both as a student and a racer,” Saillant said. “Her prowess as a racer is remarkable, as she had an outstanding showing this past week, but her excellent performance in the classroom and desire to challenge herself as a student really stood out.”

Porter, who hails from Athens, Ala., struggled to find his footing during the first day on the Half-Mile, but thanks to a dominant performance on the Short Track, as well as a strong showing on the final day of amateur competition, he was able to separate himself as the racer most primed to make an impact at the professional level.

“I was just really excited because I’ve been dreaming about it forever,” Porter said about winning the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award.

Porter was presented the award by last year’s Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award winner Evan Renshaw, who represents a long line of notable winners of the prestigious award that have gone to have success at the next level. Porter joins flat track greats like Jared Mees, Roger Lee Hayden, Briar Bauman, Kody Kopp, Chase Saathoff and Dallas Daniels as winners of the award.

Awarded to the racer that shows ability on the track and academic achievement in the classroom amidst a difficult workload, the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award is selected by the AMA through the analysis of a wide range of academic transcripts sent in by each contender for the award. The winner of the award receives a $1,500 scholarship.

A native of Havre de Grace, Md., Greimel excelled throughout the week, winning all four main events in the Bromley Motorsports Women’s Class and competing in several 250cc main events. Greimel, who will be a junior in high school this fall, emphasized her excitement to win the award.

“It was definitely cool,” Greimel, the first female recipient of the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain award, said. “I don’t think I truly understood the history behind the award, so after some research, it means a lot more to me.”

The complete list of AMA amateur national champions crowned at the 2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship includes:

50cc Production Chain (4-8)

Odin Music

Pinconning, Mich.

50cc Production Chain Drive Shifter (4-8)

Cruise Texter

Willow Street, Pa.

50cc Production PW Shaft Drive (4-8)

Cruise Texter

Willow Street, Pa.

65cc Modified (7-11)

Drew Eldred

Trout Run, Pa.

65cc Production (7-11)

Jackson Joiner

Bakersfield, Calif.

85cc Modified (9-11)

Beckem Daniels

Matoon, Ill.

85cc Modified (9-13)

Jed Fyffe

Jindera, NSW, Australia

85cc Production (9-13)

Jed Fyffe

Jindera, NSW, Australia

85cc Modified Supermini (12-15)

Colton Shafer

Caruthers, Calif.

Veteran (25+)

Adam Beldyga

Chesaning, Mich.

Senior (40+)

Adam Beldyga

Chesaning, Mich.

Super Senior (50+)

David Tyo

Prescott, Mich.

Masters (60+)

David Tyo

Prescott, Mich.

Bromley Motorsports Women’s 122cc and Up (12+)

Meghan Greimel

Havre De Grace, Md.

250cc Production

Sam Drane

Forbes, NSW, Australia

250cc Modified

Sam Drane

Forbes, NSW, Australia

Motion Pro 450cc Modified

Bodie Paige

Helensvale, QLD, Australia

450cc Production

Walker Porter

Athens, Ala.

Open Heavyweight

Bodie Paige

Helensvale, QLD, Australia

Open Singles

Bodie Paige

Helensvale, QLD, Australia