American Motorcyclist Association Applauds House T&I Committee’s Passage of BUILD America 250 Act

Photo Credit: AMA Archives

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 8, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association applauds the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee (T&I Committee) for advancing the BUILD America 250 Act, a five-year surface transportation reauthorization package that includes important provisions that impact motorcyclists.



The AMA supports federal transportation policies that improve rider safety, expand access to recreational opportunities and protect individual freedoms. Earlier this year, Congress started drafting a long-term federal transportation bill and the AMA was involved, working to protect the interests of motorcyclists.



“The AMA is grateful that members of Congress paid attention to motorcycle-related provisions in the BUILD America 250 Act,” said AMA Washington Representative Zach Farmer. “This legislation provides one of the few opportunities to advance priorities like Right-to-Repair, continued Recreational Trail Program funding, and new protections for motorcyclists related to autonomous vehicles.”



Included in this bill, and supported by the AMA, is the extension of authorization for the Motorcyclist Advisory Council (MAC). This group provides motorcyclists an opportunity to advise Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and the U.S. Department of Transportation. The AMA advocated for the MAC’s creation and has consistently supported the council’s work at the federal level. AMA Washington Representative Zach Farmer will serve on the revitalized MAC as a representative member.



In addition, the legislation also strengthens federal protection against motorcyclist profiling by expanding existing language to prohibit discrimination by vehicle type or attire. The AMA has long opposed motorcycle-only checkpoints and discriminatory enforcement practices targeting riders. Efforts also included provisions related to autonomous vehicles requiring consumer education on partially autonomous systems. The AMA continues to advocate for autonomous safety standards and testing that ensures systems properly detect motorcycles.



The AMA has consistently worked to ensure that motorcyclists remain part of the national transportation conversation. We also recognize the efforts of congressional champions and coalition partners who worked to advance these priorities through the committee process. The BUILD America 250 Act will now advance for further consideration by the full U.S. House of Representatives.