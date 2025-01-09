AMA Announces Nominees For 2024 AMA Racing Awards

Voting is now open for AMA Athlete and Racer of the Year categories

Photo Credit: Willie Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 9, 2024) — In 2024, thousands of racers competed in a variety of disciplines for racing glory. Now, the American Motorcyclist Association has revealed the nominees for the 2024 AMA Racing Awards.

The AMA Racing Awards acknowledge the outstanding achievements of the racers who set themselves apart by excelling in competition throughout the preceding year.

“This past year of racing was extraordinary, with several champions staking their claim over a multitude of events and series, and we are thrilled to celebrate everyone who made 2024 a success from a competitive standpoint,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “We congratulate all of the 2024 national and regional champions, as well as all of those nominated for AMA Racing Awards!”

Voting is now open to AMA members to help select the winners in competition categories, including the AMA Athlete of the Year awards. To vote, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2024RacersoftheYear. Voting closes on Friday, Jan. 17, at midnight, so be sure to cast your ballots before then.

Award winners will be announced shortly after voting closes.

2024 AMA Racing Award Nominees

AMA Athlete of the Year: National Championship

Broc Nicol — AMA Speedway National Champion

Josh Toth — AMA National Enduro Champion

Trystan Hart — AMA EnduroCross National Champion

Kyle Peters — AMA Arenacross National Champion

Joel Hetrick — AMA ATV MX National Champion

AMA Athlete of the Year: Grand Championship

Drew Adams —Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner

Walker Porter — Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award Winner

Derek Sanchez King — Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award Winner

Quinn Wentzel — AMA Vintage Grand Champion

Manuel Lettenbichler — AMA Hard Enduro Grand Champion

AMA ATV Athlete of the Year

Joel Hetrick — AMA ATV MX National Champion

Bryson Neal — AMA Grand National Cross Country Champion

AMA U.S. ATV Motocross Team (Bryce Ford, Joel Hetrick, Brandon Hoag) — FIM World Champions at the FIM Quadcross of Nations

Bryce Ford — FIM Individual World Champion at FIM Quadcross of Nations

AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year

Antal Halasz — AMA Road Race Vet/Senior Racer of the Year

Dave Tyo — AMA Flat Track Vet/Senior Racer of the Year

Andrew Short — AMA Motocross Vet Rider of the Year

Mark Murphy — AMA Senior Vintage Grand Champion

Michael Grizzle — Grand National Cross Country and National Enduro Champion

AMA Youth Racer of the Year

Owen Covell — AMA Youth Motocross Racer of the Year

Luka Marble — AMA Youth Hillclimb Racer of the Year

Ethan Cornell — AMA Jr. Youth ATV Motocross Racer of the Year

Caleb Wood — Grand National Cross Country Champion

AMA Female Racer of the Year