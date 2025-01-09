AMA Announces Nominees For 2024 AMA Racing Awards

Voting is now open for AMA Athlete and Racer of the Year categories
Photo Credit: Willie Browning
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 9, 2024) — In 2024, thousands of racers competed in a variety of disciplines for racing glory. Now, the American Motorcyclist Association has revealed the nominees for the 2024 AMA Racing Awards.
The AMA Racing Awards acknowledge the outstanding achievements of the racers who set themselves apart by excelling in competition throughout the preceding year.
“This past year of racing was extraordinary, with several champions staking their claim over a multitude of events and series, and we are thrilled to celebrate everyone who made 2024 a success from a competitive standpoint,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “We congratulate all of the 2024 national and regional champions, as well as all of those nominated for AMA Racing Awards!”
Voting is now open to AMA members to help select the winners in competition categories, including the AMA Athlete of the Year awards. To vote, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2024RacersoftheYear. Voting closes on Friday, Jan. 17, at midnight, so be sure to cast your ballots before then.
Award winners will be announced shortly after voting closes.
2024 AMA Racing Award Nominees
AMA Athlete of the Year: National Championship
- Broc Nicol — AMA Speedway National Champion
- Josh Toth — AMA National Enduro Champion
- Trystan Hart — AMA EnduroCross National Champion
- Kyle Peters — AMA Arenacross National Champion
- Joel Hetrick — AMA ATV MX National Champion
AMA Athlete of the Year: Grand Championship
- Drew Adams —Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winner
- Walker Porter — Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award Winner
- Derek Sanchez King — Nicky Hayden AMA Road Race Horizon Award Winner
- Quinn Wentzel — AMA Vintage Grand Champion
- Manuel Lettenbichler — AMA Hard Enduro Grand Champion
AMA ATV Athlete of the Year
- Joel Hetrick — AMA ATV MX National Champion
- Bryson Neal — AMA Grand National Cross Country Champion
- AMA U.S. ATV Motocross Team (Bryce Ford, Joel Hetrick, Brandon Hoag) — FIM World Champions at the FIM Quadcross of Nations
- Bryce Ford — FIM Individual World Champion at FIM Quadcross of Nations
AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year
- Antal Halasz — AMA Road Race Vet/Senior Racer of the Year
- Dave Tyo — AMA Flat Track Vet/Senior Racer of the Year
- Andrew Short — AMA Motocross Vet Rider of the Year
- Mark Murphy — AMA Senior Vintage Grand Champion
- Michael Grizzle — Grand National Cross Country and National Enduro Champion
AMA Youth Racer of the Year
- Owen Covell — AMA Youth Motocross Racer of the Year
- Luka Marble — AMA Youth Hillclimb Racer of the Year
- Ethan Cornell — AMA Jr. Youth ATV Motocross Racer of the Year
- Caleb Wood — Grand National Cross Country Champion
AMA Female Racer of the Year
- Kinsey Osborn — AMA ATV MX National Champion
- Lachlan Turner — AMA Amateur National Motocross Champion
- Mikayla Nielson — AMA National Grand Prix Champion
- U.S. Women’s World Trophy Team (Brandy Richards, Rachel Gutish, Ava Silvestri) — FIM International Six-Days Enduro Women’s World Trophy Champions
- Madeleine Hoover — AMA National MotoTrials Champion
- Rachael Archer — AMA National Enduro Champion