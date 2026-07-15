AMA Announces 2026 United States Trial des Nations Team

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 15, 2026) — The United States will be represented by a trio of talented teams at the 2026 FIM Trial des Nations, which will run in Arteixo, Spain on Sept. 26-27.

After winning its first International Trophy since 2005 last year, the United States men’s team will be comprised of Ryon Land, Alex Myers and Alex Niederer, while the women’s team will be Maddie Hoover, Kylee Sweeten and Abigail Buzzelli.

Also taking place during the event is the FIM Challenge des Nations, a competition allowing young riders to compete in an FIM Championship. This year’s United States Challenge des Nations team will include the sibling duo of Max Glueck and Kylie Glueck.

“As we move toward this year’s event, our focus is clear. We are building a Team USA program rooted in performance excellence, national pride, team unity, athlete development and responsible stewardship,” Team Manager Daniel Blanc-Gonnet said. “Those values must show up in how we select riders, how we prepare, how we support one another, and how we represent the United States on the world stage.”

The FIM Trial des Nations is the ultimate international trials competition, bringing together the world’s most elite trials riders on behalf of their nations. Each competing country fields at least two teams, a men’s and women’s team consisting of three riders.

The United States Trial des Nations team is currently raising money for their trip to Spain. Donations are greatly appreciated, and those looking to support the American riders may do so by visiting https://www.mototrials.com/tdn.html.

Fans can keep up to date with all of the latest news regarding the United States’ Trial des Nations team by following the team’s official Facebook page.