All Balls Racing Joins as Presenting Sponsor of AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Photo Credit: Addie Costan

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 23, 2026) — All Balls Racing will be the presenting sponsor of the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Running July 5-10 at the iconic Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill., the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing is the only amateur flat track event in the country where riders can earn AMA National No. 1 plates.

“This is a special year for the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, as we ring in 50 years of the outstanding event,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “We look forward to welcoming our friends at All Balls Racing to Du Quoin and greatly appreciate their support as we plan for another excellent week of racing.”

All Balls Racing is a major brand in the aftermarket powersports industry and is one of the largest global suppliers of aftermarket parts for the powersports industry. Learn more about All Balls Racing at www.allballsracing.com/.

“The AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is one of the most iconic events on the amateur racing schedule each year,” All Balls Racing Marketing Manager Matt Wilson said. “We look forward to working with the AMA and supporting this outstanding week of competition in Du Quoin.”

The AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is a weeklong event comprised of intense flat track racing competition in all four disciplines of the sport — Mile, Half-Mile, Short Track and TT — while a wide range of national champions will be crowned throughout the week.

The AMA will also honor and recognize a collection of racers that set themselves apart during the event with a quartet of special awards. The AMA will present the prestigious Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award, the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year and the AMA Youth Racer of the Year to worthy participants.

More information regarding the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing can be found at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/.