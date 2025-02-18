2025 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship to Run Aug. 8-10

Photo Credit: Garrett Hamilton

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 18, 2025) — The 2025 AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship returns to the AMA’s home state, running from Aug. 8-10 in Waterford, Ohio, with AMA National No. 1 plates up for grabs.

“We’re pleased to have the AMA Hillclimb Grand Championship right in our backyard in 2025,” AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant said. “With a collection of the nation’s most accomplished hillclimb racers competing, this event is sure to include some outstanding racing action.”

In addition to AMA National No. 1 plates, several special awards will also be up for grabs during the three-day event. The AMA Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA Vet/Senior Hillclimb Racer of the Year, AMA ATV Hillclimb Racer of the Year and AMA Youth Hillclimb Racer of the Year will all be awarded during the competition.

The fastest competitor will also be crowned the King of the Hill during the event. The riders with the 10 fastest times during the weekend will compete for the title in a one-run class at the end of the event on Aug. 10.

The Pioneer Motorcycle Club, based in Waterford, will host the event, and more information regarding the organization can be found at pioneermotorcycleclub.com/.

To learn more about hillclimb, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/racing/off-road/hillclimb/.