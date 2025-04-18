Pre-Registration Now Open for the 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship

Photo Credit: GingerSnaps Photography

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (April 18, 2025) — The American Motorcyclist Association has officially opened pre-registration for the 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, which will run June 29-July 5 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill.

With flat track racing across four disciplines — Half-Mile, Mile, Short Track and TT — taking place during the weeklong competition, those interested in competing can pre-register HERE.

“The Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship is always the most exciting flat track event each year, as the best and brightest in our sport compete at a high level for AMA National No. 1 plates,” AMA Track Manager Ken Saillant said. “We urge all interested racers to take advantage of the pre-registration discount this year and secure their spot in the competition ahead of time.”

There are several benefits that come with pre-registering for the Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship. Racers who register early will pay $80 per class — $25 less, per class, than the price of general registration.

In addition to the discounted price, pre-registered racers will receive expedited check-in speeds at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. Those who pre-register before June 2 will also get their name on a commemorative 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship T-Shirt.

Racers can purchase wristbands for gate entry for $25 per day or $75 for the entire week, while pit bike passes are $20. Pit vehicles may only be operated by persons 21 years or older with a valid state operator’s license. All passes will be available for purchase online prior to the event.

AMA National No. 1 plates will be on the line in Du Quoin, as well as several special awards. The Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award — which honors the racer most primed for success at the professional level — will be presented at the conclusion of the event, while the Bill Werner AMA Fast Brain Award, the AMA Vet/Senior Racer of the Year and the AMA Youth Racer of the Year will also be awarded.

For more information on the 2025 Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/events/scheduled-events/ama-flat-track-grand-championship/.