Motorcycle Classics and Royal Enfield Return as Sponsors of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Motorcycle Classics and Royal Enfield return as title and presenting sponsors, respectively, for 2026

Photo Credit: Kevin Wing

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 12, 2026) — One of the most noteworthy events at 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show, once again sponsored by Motorcycle Classics and Royal Enfield.

Each year, the Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield showcases many of the most significant and historical vintage motorcycles VMD has to offer. The Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show will take place on Saturday, July 25, during Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which will run July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“The bike show at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is always a special part of the weekend, with historic machines and one-off customs vying for the title of Best in Show,” American Motorcyclist Editorial Director Mitch Boehm said. “We are grateful for Motorcycle Classics’ continued support of the bike show and look forward to continuing our partnership with them to ensure the show remains a key element of our annual Vintage Motorcycle Days event.”

Motorcycle Classics magazine is a one-stop shop for all things vintage motorcycling, with plenty of features from motorcycle collectors and enthusiasts. Learn more at www.motorcycleclassics.com/.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is talked about far and wide; it’s more than 30 years of history as, frankly, a huge playground for everything vintage motorcycle, proves it,” said Motorcycle Classics Editor in Chief Mark Mederski. “Motorcycle Classics magazine is proud to partner with the AMA to support the Hall of Fame and to also serve as encouragement via bike show sponsorship to encourage riders to bring out the best bikes to show the world. Motorsports artist Hector Cademartori has graciously donated his fine, just-finished Freddie Spencer art print for the Best in Show motorcycle, and there will be dozens of other winners as well. Entrants’ motorcycle may even wind on the pages of American Motorcyclist and Motorcycle Classics magazines.”

Classic motorcycle marque Royal Enfield has been part of the motorcycle industry since its founding in 1901, and is the oldest motorcycle manufacturer still in production. More details regarding Royal Enfield can be found at www.royalenfield.com/us/en/home/.

This year’s bike show classes include:

American Motorcycles

1940-1959

1960-1979

1980-1999

2000-Present

British/European

1940-1959

1960-1979

1980-1999

2000-Present

Japanese

1940-1959

1960-1979

1980-1999

2000-Present

Miscellaneous

Superbike/Superbike-Replica

Custom

Road Race

Dirt Track

Motocross

More information regarding the Motorcycle Classics AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Show presented by Royal Enfield can be found at https://VintageMotorcycleDays.com/bike-show/.

2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution is the premier vintage motorcycling event of the summer, complete with racing in a variety of disciplines, vendor displays, stunt shows and much more. Stay up to date on the latest VMD news by following the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram and signing up for the VMD Newsletter.