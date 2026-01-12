Tomac Goes Wire-to-Wire in Anaheim

Max Anstie opens 250SX West title chase with a win

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

The 2026 AMA Supercross season kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 10, and the veteran Eli Tomac stood above the rest at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Leading every lap of the season opener in Anaheim, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star collected the 54th win of his career, and his first with KTM in his debut with the team, to begin his search for his third AMA Supercross title. Tomac was joined on the podium by Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen and teammate Jorge Prado.

“What a start for us. We got out of the gate well and then it was just on,” Tomac said. “I would say our motorcycle was the best when it mattered. My bike was so in tune, and I had a great flow around the track. We can still do it. We got A1. What a cool night.”

While Tomac surged into the class lead with the victory, defending AMA Supercross 450SX champion Cooper Webb of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing captured a seventh-place finish. Meanwhile, Prado’s podium finish was overshadowed by a failed post-race sound inspection, costing him three championship points in the overall class standings and allowing Hunter Lawrence of Honda HRC Progressive to jump him in the standings despite finishing a place behind the Spaniard.

The 250SX West class also got underway at Angel Stadium on Saturday, and history was made right off the bat. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Max Anstie became the all-time oldest race winner in the smaller displacement class at 32 years, 8 months and 16 days of age, pulling away from the pack during the second half of the race to claim victory.

“I’m just blown away. I remember coming here when I was 7 years old watching Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart race around here,” Anstie said. “To actually win tonight, that’s something special. Anaheim has a place in my heart. I always dreamed of being here and now I’m here. I’m 32 years old and this is the best night of my career thus far. It’s only Round 1. I know I’ve still got nine more [races] to go, and I know after last year what can happen. I’ll refocus tomorrow and go back to work for this championship.”

The British rider trailed Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco for the first six laps before taking the lead and never relinquishing it. Anstie was joined on the podium by Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas — who made a late pass on DiFrancesco to finish in second place — and DiFrancesco. Defending 250SX West champion Haiden Deegan of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing finished just off the podium in fourth place.

The 2026 AMA Supercross season shifts to San Diego, Calif., for Round 2 in Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 17. The racing action will be broadcast live on Peacock with gate drop set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern.