AMA Mourns the Loss of Devoted Motorcycle Advocate Dave Pickett

Pickett served as President and Legislative Action Officer of AMA District 36

The American Motorcyclist Association mourns the loss of Dave Pickett, who dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of motorcyclists throughout Northern California and Western Nevada.

Pickett, a lifelong motorcyclist and AMA Life Member, served as President of AMA District 36 from 2004 through 2013, while also working as the Legislative Action Officer for the District until his retirement in 2018. In these roles, Pickett advocated for off-road trail access for enthusiasts across his district, allowing for a thriving off-road riding community in District 36.

In 2011, Pickett earned the Jim Hutzler Service Award — AMA District 36’s highest honor.

In addition to his time with AMA District 36, where he started in the early 1970s and also served on the Board of Directors, Pickett served as an AMA Congressman. Pickett was also a lifetime member of the BlueRibbon Coalition and California Enduro Trails Riders Association.

An avid off-road riding participant, Pickett began riding and racing in 1965 and rose to the A class of AMA racing.

Pickett’s contributions to the AMA and motorcycling were vast, and he will be greatly missed.