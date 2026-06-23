Swap Meet at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Sells Out in 2026

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 23, 2026) — For the third straight year, North America’s largest vintage motorcycle swap meet has sold out.

A major piece of Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution — running July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course — the swap meet is filled with vintage motorcycles, parts, memorabilia and practically anything a rider could want or need.

Sponsored by All Balls Racing and Biltwell, this year’s swap meet features 867 vendor spots, matching the record number from 2025, including plenty of opportunities for excellent finds.

“There is really nothing like the swap meet at AMA VMD, with the riding community coming out in full force. Whether folks are buying or selling, it is a must-see experience,” AMA Director of Information Technology Shaun Holloway said. “We are so grateful to all of those who continue to support VMD and look forward to another successful swap meet this year.”

More details regarding the swap meet at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days can be found at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/swap-meet/.

2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution will, once again, be a rider’s paradise. With racing across a number of disciplines, vendor displays, seminars, stunt shows, and so much more, VMD is the preeminent vintage motorcycling event in the country.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution serves as the primary fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation (AMHF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

This year’s VMD will celebrate the 50th anniversary of AMA Superbike, and tickets and camping passes are still available for purchase at midohio.com/tickets-m/vintage-motorcycle-days-ama.