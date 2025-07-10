SSR Motorsports, All Balls Racing Sponsor Pit Bike Racing at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution

VMD pit bike racing expanded to two days at 2025 event

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 10, 2025) — After a successful inaugural running at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days in 2024, pit bike racing will be expanded at this year’s event, with SSR Motorsports coming in as the title sponsor and All Balls Racing joining as the presenting sponsor of the two-day competition.

“With pit bike racing taking place on Friday and Saturday evening during Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, we anticipate some outstanding battles for AMA No. 1 plates,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “We greatly appreciate SSR Motorsports and All Balls Racing for their support of this expanded racing effort!”

Eight classes will compete for AMA national titles, with the No. 1 plates on the line in the 110 Stock, 110 Stock Unlimited, 12-Inch Open, Vet, Vintage Minicycle, Women, Trailbike and Industry classes.

For more information on pit bike racing at VMD, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/pitbike-racing/.

SSR Motorsports has emerged as one of the top manufacturers of pit bikes and dirt bikes since its creation in 2002. Visit www.ssrmotorsports.com/ for more on SSR Motorsports.

All Balls Racing is a major brand in the aftermarket powersports industry and is one of the largest global suppliers of aftermarket parts for the powersports industry. Learn more about All Balls Racing at www.allballsracing.com/.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution has plenty of other exciting happenings, with North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, vendor displays, demo rides and much more! Stay tuned to vintagemotorcycledays.com/ and the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for all of the details.