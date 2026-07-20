Slater Lightcap Makes History as First American Awarded Wildcard Allocation in FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship (SGP2)

20-year-old Huntington Beach, Calif., native becomes first U.S. rider to qualify for the sport’s premier under-21 world championship series since its inception in 1995

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (July 20, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is proud to announce that Slater Lightcap, 20, of Huntington Beach, Calif., has been awarded a wildcard allocation into the 2026 FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship (SGP2), marking the first time in the series’ history that a rider from the United States has earned a place in the championship. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has never previously granted the USA a wildcard allocation since the series began in 1995.

The SGP2 World Championship, sanctioned by the FIM, features a three-round calendar running from July through September 2026. The 16-rider field was set following qualifying rounds held in Pardubice, Czech Republic, Krsko, Slovenia, and Fjelsted, Denmark, and includes international talents such as Mikkel Andersen, Maksymilian Pawelczak and Adam “Bubba” Bednar, alongside a select group of wildcard entries.

The 2026 SGP2 schedule is as follows:

Round 1: Malilla, Sweden — July 10, 2026 (completed: 6th place)

Malilla, Sweden — July 10, 2026 (completed: 6th place) Round 2: Lodz, Poland — July 31, 2026

Lodz, Poland — July 31, 2026 Round 3: Vojens, Denmark — September 11, 2026

Lightcap’s wildcard allocation comes after AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and four-time FIM Speedway World Champion Greg Hancock has assumed a volunteer leadership role in AMA Speedway efforts. Hancock, who has advised the AMA’s Speedway program since early 2025, has worked to support young American riders pursuing qualification to SGP, SGP2, SGP3 and SGP4 finals, including acquiring motorcycles for the SGP3 and SGP4 programs, securing mechanics and training facilities in Europe, and establishing a workshop in Sweden to serve as a European base for the American Program.

“This is a great moment for Slater Lightcap and for American Speedway,” said AMA Speedway Team USA Manager Greg Hancock. “Thank you to the FIM for giving the USA their very first wildcard allocation, and we are proud of Slater and all the hard work, time and effort he put in over the last 12 months to earn this spot.”

Lightcap has been a fixture on the SGP2 circuit in recent seasons, previously competing as a series substitute before securing this year’s historic wildcard place. He will represent the United States across all three rounds of the 2026 championship.

To learn more about SGP2, visit https://fimspeedway.com/sgp2.