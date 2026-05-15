Maryland Adds Mandatory Motorcycle Awareness Questioning to Driver’s Exam

Photo Credit: Jeff Kardas

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 15, 2026) — Signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore (D) on May 12, Maryland Senate Bill 68 requires the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) to include at least one question related to motorcycle awareness in the state’s driver’s license exam.



This law was introduced by Sen. Nick Charles (D) on April 13 and passed unanimously through the Maryland House of Delegates and Senate with full bipartisan support. Coming in Motorcycle Awareness Month, which occurs each May and aims to increase the awareness of motorcycles on the open road, this law will remind new drivers in the state to remain courteous of riders on Maryland’s roadways.



“This widely-supported bill will enhance the awareness of motorcycles among drivers in Maryland and comes at a perfect time as we are observing Motorcycle Awareness Month throughout the country,” AMA Eastern States Representative Max Colchin said. “This is a welcome development for riders in the state and only increases the recognition of motorcyclists throughout Maryland.”



The AMA wrote a letter to Sen. Charles, thanking him for his efforts in introducing SB 68, and sent an additional letter to Gov. Moore, urging him to sign the bill into law.



As a result of this bill, the Maryland MVA will draw from a pool of at least five questions related to motorcycle safety awareness, including at least one of those questions on the driver’s skill examination. The questions address visibility of motorcycles, proper lane positioning, safe distances, crash prevention and other topics related to motorcycle safety.



The AMA continues to champion efforts that increase the recognition of riders on the open road and educate motorists to be courteous of motorcyclists. For more details on Motorcycle Awareness Month, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/may-motorcycle-awareness-month/