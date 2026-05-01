May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

AMA reminds motorists and motorcyclists to share the road as riding season approaches

Photo credit: Kevin Wing/AMA

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 1, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association reminds motorists to be aware of motorcyclists on the open road as riding season kicks off this Motorcycle Awareness Month.

The annual campaign aims to increase the awareness of motorcycles on the open road, making Motorcycle Awareness Month the perfect time for traffic safety professionals and advocates alike to advocate for increased measures that keep riders safe on our nation’s roads and highways.

Established in the early 1980s, Motorcycle Awareness Month serves as a monthlong campaign to create a dialogue between all roadway users — including motorcyclists, car drivers and truck drivers — regarding best practices to ensure safe roads and highways for all users across the country. Since its creation, the AMA and its network of clubs have been steadfast supporters of Motorcycle Awareness Month.

“Each year, Motorcycle Awareness Month signals the unofficial start of riding season in the United States and serves as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists to be vigilant and respect riders on our roads and highways,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “This also provides the opportunity to address key concerns that could impact the safety of riders on the open road and stress the importance of riding safely and respectfully.”

The AMA is deeply engaged in issues involving improved road safety for motorcyclists, and Motorcycle Awareness Month provides another opportunity for the organization to share initiatives that keep riders protected. The month also serves as a reminder that motorists and motorcyclists must work together to reduce the potential for accidents on our nation’s highways.

Since its creation, the AMA has sought avenues to keep riders safe and has been a leading voice for issues regarding the safety of riders, including efforts to combat distracted driving, the rise of autonomous vehicles and Automated Driving Systems, lane-filtering and lane-splitting, and much more.

Keep up with all things Motorcycle Awareness Month by staying engaged with AmericanMotorcyclist.com and the AMA’s social media channels.