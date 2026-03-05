FIMNA and AMA Congratulate 2025-2026 Arenacross Champions

Ryan Breece holds off Cole Thompson for AMA and FIMNA Arenacross Pro Class titles

Photo Credit: Willy Browning

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (March 5, 2026) — The American Motorcyclist Association and FIM North America extend their congratulations to the class champions of the 2025-2026 AMA/FIMNA Arenacross season, which wrapped up Friday, Feb. 20, in Guthrie, Okla.

MotoConcepts Honda Team’s Ryan Breece emerged as the AMA and FIMNA AX Pro Class Champion, finishing the season with 275 points while holding off a fierce pursuit from Cole Thompson of Heartbeat Hotsauce Nanoxtreme Yamaha, who finished the season with 272 points.

“It means more so to the team than myself; it really kind of nails the hammer on what we were trying to do the past couple years,” Breece said. “It felt like a relief that we got the job done.”

The AMA AX Lites Championship was clinched by Dane Morales (Husqvarna), who wrapped up the title during Round 8 in Reno, Nev., on Feb. 14. Morales ran away with the title, finishing the season with 105 points while Rocco Morse (Honda) ended with 65 points.

The AMA also congratulates the AMA Amateur National Arenacross champions, with a wide range of racers earning AMA National No. 1 plates for their efforts this season.

“This was another outstanding season of Arenacross, headlined by outstanding racing and tight competition,” AMA Deputy Director of Racing Mike Burkeen said. “Congratulations to Ryan, Dane and all of the amateur champions for their efforts this season.”

The full list of amateur champions can be found below:

Micro E Limited: Challen McKinney; Gowrie, Iowa

Micro 2 Limted (4-6): Brecken Talmadge; Plant City, Fla.

Micro Open Limited (4-8): Bryson Smith; Amarillo, Texas

65cc (7-9): Kayden Kearns; Franktown, Colo.

65cc (10-11): Jax Baker; Leland, Ill.

65cc Open (7-11): Jax Baker; Leland, Ill.

85cc AX (11-15): Eidan Steinbrecher; Fair Oaks, Calif.

85cc (9-12): Beckham Smith; Amarillo, Texas

Amateur/All-Star: Wyatt Thurman, Burleson, Texas

Mini Sr. (12-15): Eidan Steinbrecher; Fair Oaks, Calif.

Supermini (12-16): Zion Berchtold

Schoolboy 1 (12-17): Noxx Lewin; Chandler, Okla.

Schoolboy 2 (12-17): Wyatt Thurman, Burleson, Texas

2 Stroke (14+): Noxx Lewin; Chandler, Okla.

250 C (14+): Timmy Conger; Newburg, Mo.

250 B (14+): Wyatt Thurman, Burleson, Texas

Warrior: Dwayne Walters; Canton, Ill.

450 C (14+): Timmy Conger; Newburg, Mo.

450 B (14+): Colby Lessar; Sedalia, Colo.

Vet: Justin Kelly; Princeton, Ill.

Vet 25+: Josh Lee; Eagle Point, Calif.

Vet 40+: Justin Kelly; Princeton, Ill.

Girls Jr (9-13): Kenzie Watteyne; Livermore, Calif.

Women (12+): Zoe Moore; Springtown, Texas

50cc Mini: Mavis Alessi; Victorville, Calif.

Micro 3 Limited: Bryson Smith; Amarillo, Texas