FIM North America Board Appoints Members, Names Secretary General

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 23, 2025) — FIM North America, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme continental union representing North America, made changes to its board and appointed a new secretary general at its annual meeting, held June 18.

FIM NA, which includes the American Motorcyclist Association, the Canadian Motorcycle Association and the Barbados Motoring Federation, sanctions and organizes motorcycling activity and FIM Continental Championships in North America.

FIM NA Board President and AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman announced Canadian Motorcycle Association CEO A. Ross de St. Croix and AMA Director of International Competition Bill Cumbow joined the board to serve the remainder of existing terms. Cumbow, who stepped out of the FIM NA secretary general role, was appointed board treasurer. The terms expire November 2026.

AMA Chief Operating Officer James Holter vacated his role as FIM NA board treasurer to assume the position of general secretary. This non-voting position is effective for two years, June 2025 through June 2027.

CMA Honorary President John Pineo stepped off the board but will remain as an advisor.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Ross and Bill to the FIM NA board,” Dingman said. “Ross’ leadership and experience will enhance our work in exciting ways, while Bill brings a depth of experience with FIM-sanctioned activity that few can match. I want to thank Bill for his work as secretary general managing the CONU’s operations and welcome James into this critical administrative role.

“I also want to acknowledge John’s life work with the CMA and FIM NA, and I speak for the whole board when I say we are beyond pleased that John will remain involved in an advisory capacity.”

Continuing to serve on the board are CMA Secretary General Holly Ralph as FIM NA deputy president, AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier as FIM NA vice president, BMF Vice President David Williams as a member and Barbados motorcycling representative Roger Worme as a member.

About the FIM North America

FIM North America is one of six Continental Unions (CONUs) recognized as geographical subdivisions and accountable to the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). It was founded in 1998. The national federations who are members of FIM North America are, by virtue of their geographical area and their membership in the FIM, the American Motorcyclist Association, the Barbados Motoring Federation and the Canadian Motorcycle Association. FIM North America establishes an annual calendar of Continental Championship events and other activities and declares champions in designated disciplines and classes. Its member federations issue CONU licenses to riders participating in FIM NA events as well as those who are participating in Continental Championship events organized in other CONUs. For more information, visit https://fim-northamerica.com.