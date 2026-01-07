Discounted Tickets for 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Now on Sale for AMA Members

Swap meet booths also available to previous purchasers

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Jan. 7, 2026) — Scheduled for July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the country’s biggest and best vintage motorcycling event, and AMA members can get ahead of the curve as discounted tickets are now on sale.

Plenty of exciting activities are planned for this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, with a wide range of racing across several disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, vendor displays, demo rides and much more.

AMA members can purchase discounted weekend passes starting at $75. Purchase your tickets today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/tickets/.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a highlight on our calendar each year, bringing together tens of thousands of enthusiasts for a weekend dedicated to celebrating vintage motorcycling,” said AMA Director of Marketing and Communications Joy Burgess. “With riders and fans traveling from across the country to attend, we encourage AMA members to take advantage of the special discounted ticket pricing and secure their tickets early.”

Additionally, individuals who purchased a swap meet booth in 2025 may secure their spot in the motorcycle swap meet exclusively until March 30 before remaining booths open to the public on April 1. The Swap Meet Fast Pass, which was introduced in 2025, is also available for purchase to those who secure three or more booths. Space is limited, so secure your spot today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/swap-meet/.

For more information on 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, visit VintageMotorcycleDays.com. Make sure to stay up to date on the latest VMD news by signing up for the bi-weekly VMD Newsletter atamericanmotorcyclist.com/members-community/community/ama-newsletters/ and following the official VMD social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.