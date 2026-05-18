June Issue of American Motorcyclist Features In-Depth Interview with Congressman Tim Walberg

A lifelong rider, Walberg serves as motorcycling’s greatest ally on Capitol Hill

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 18, 2026) — Hitting AMA member mailboxes starting today, the June 2026 issue of American Motorcyclist features an exclusive feature story and interview with U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, the Chair of the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus and motorcycling’s most noteworthy supporter in Congress.



“We are so grateful to Rep. Walberg for offering time in his busy schedule to chat with American Motorcyclist,” AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm said. “Representative Walberg offered a candid look at his lifelong journey as a motorcyclist and spoke about the fight to protect motorcycling for all riders in America. This is definitely a story you won’t want to miss.”



“The Fighter” chronicles Walberg’s career journey from a Midwestern pastor to the halls of Congress, with plenty of motorcycle riding in between. The piece also highlights the efforts of Walberg, and his fellow representatives on the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, to make sure motorcyclist voices are heard at the federal level.



Elsewhere in this issue, “Kiwi by Three” explores a married couple’s journey to Mordor…well not exactly. Bill and Jennifer Hayes explored New Zealand’s gorgeous landscape aboard a Harley-Davidson three-wheeler, enjoying a unique and exciting journey across the nation’s two islands.



American Motorcyclist Editor Boehm also explored the rich history of Honda’s 1973 XR75 in “The First XR,” which signaled a new era for Honda and minibikes as a whole.

Beyond these features, this issue captures the spirit of motorcycling, both as a sport and a lifestyle, including:

A look at the upcoming Roof Systems AMA Flat Track Grand Championship presented by All Balls Racing, which will run July 5-10 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Ill.

The latest legislative updates from Kansas and Wisconsin regarding Right to Race laws.

A column from new AMA Board of Directors Chair Tom Umphress, laying out his motorcycling journey and his vision of the future for the AMA.

Join the AMA today and never miss an issue of the most comprehensive magazine in the motorcycle industry. For more details, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/magazine/get-the-magazine/.