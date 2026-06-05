AMA Washington D.C. Representative Zach Farmer Appointed to Motorcyclist Advisory Council

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PICKERINGTON, Ohio (June 5, 2026) — United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has appointed AMA Washington D.C. Representative Zach Farmer to the Motorcyclist Advisory Council (MAC) as a representative member.



In this role, Farmer will work with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to create a safer environment for motorcyclists on America’s roads and highways by offering his expertise regarding motorcyclist safety in a variety of areas, including the integration of emerging transportation technologies and roadway designs.



“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Motorcyclist Advisory Council,” Farmer said. “The AMA worked diligently with U.S. DOT officials and members of Congress over the last several years to emphasize the need for real-world rider perspective and reconvene the MAC. I look forward to working with the Office of the Secretary of Transportation to provide insight and practical solutions on behalf of AMA members.”



During Farmer’s term on the MAC, he will work alongside several other stakeholders within the motorcycling community to provide key insight to the DOT regarding motorcyclist safety. Additionally, the MAC will be tasked with providing a biannual in-depth report to Sec. Duffy containing recommendations regarding motorcycle safety, barrier and road design, and the implementation of intelligent transportation system technologies.



The MAC has undergone restructuring across the previous two administrations, and the council was reestablished in 2025, resuming its mission of bringing rider safety to the forefront of the legislative agenda. The newly revitalized MAC will host its first meeting on July 15.



The American Motorcyclist Association has a long history of supporting the mission of the MAC and serving in positions of leadership on the MAC. We look forward to working alongside members of the MAC to ensure that motorcyclists’ voices are heard at the federal level of government.



Stay up to date with the AMA’s government relations efforts at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights/.