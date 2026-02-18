Turn 14 Distribution Returns as Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Turn 14 serves as VMD presenting sponsor for second consecutive year

Photo Credit: Turn 14 Distribution

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Feb. 18, 2026) — Turn 14 Distribution, a nationally-recognized performance warehouse distributor, will return as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for the second consecutive year.

Running July 24-26 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the grandest celebration of vintage motorcycling, with a full weekend of racing, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, vendor displays and much more on tap.

“We are so glad to have Turn 14 Distribution back at Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “As a leading performance warehouse distributor, Turn 14 Distribution is a key figure on the logistics side of the motorcycle industry, and we’re grateful for our continued partnership with the brand.”

With locations in Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada and Indiana, Turn 14 Distribution’s dedication to the powersports vehicle market ­— from motorcycles to UTVs — makes the company an excellent partner for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days. Turn 14 Distribution helps the motorcycle industry operate efficiently as it stocks its partner manufacturers’ product lines to allow for speedy order completion.

“At its best, this industry is about community, craftsmanship, and shared momentum,” said Nashona Haldane, Powersports Marketing Manager. “We’re proud to return as presenting sponsor, and this year we’re excited to bring something new to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, with a few fun new things designed for our current dealers, longtime partners, and the shops who are just getting to know Turn 14. It’s a great weekend to celebrate the heritage, connect face-to-face, and keep the dealer network moving forward.”

For more information on Turn 14 Distribution, visitturn14.com/.

To stay updated on all things VMD, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/, sign up for the VMD Newsletter and follow the official VMD social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.