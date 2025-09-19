American Motorcyclist Association, FIM North America Attend Global FIM Seminar

Annual event provides collaborative forum for federation and continental union leaders

Photo Credit: Pippa Laverty/ACU

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2025) — Representatives from the American Motorcyclist Association and FIM North America participated in the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Secretaries General meeting in Oxford, England, Sept. 15-16, where they shared ideas on advancing the sport with motorcycle federations and continental unions from around the world.

“In many ways, motorcycling is a universal language, and the challenges we face and the solutions to those challenges are similar worldwide, making these collaborative meetings essential to our mission,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman, who also is president of FIM NA. “We appreciate the FIM’s efforts organizing this event and we extend our heartfelt thanks to England’s federation, the Auto-Cycle Union, for being such a generous and gracious host.”

The AMA is the FIM-affiliated national federation representing the United States. The AMA, along with the Canadian Motorcycle Association and Barbados Motoring Federation, make up FIM NA, one of six FIM Continental Unions that organize motorcycling activity around the globe.

“While in terms of activity the AMA is among the largest federations in the world, we are relatively selective with respect to the events and disciplines run under our CONU banner of FIM NA,” said FIM NA Secretary General James Holter, who also serves as the AMA chief operating officer. “However, with the announcement of recent sanctions, including the FIM NA Arenacross Continental Championship, we are expanding our calendar. The advice and consultation with other CONUs are critical as we chart the future of FIM NA.”

National federation and CONU secretaries general presented at the event, covering topics such as insurance challenges and solutions, off-highway access, environmental impact, opportunities and trends in recreational riding, volunteer management, international rider licensing and issues surrounding unsanctioned and often unsafe events. Representatives also submitted activity reports, previewed calendar expansions and discussed advancements in governance.

“Seeing old problems through a new lens is helpful as we work with stakeholders in the United States to improve how we do business as a community of riders, officials and organizers here, from rulemaking to rider benefits to technical solutions to back-office services,” Dingman said.

The meetings were held at historic Merton College, part of Oxford University. FIM CEO Françoise Emery and Deputy CEO Damiano Zamana represented the FIM’s executive team. The FIM’s FMN/CONU Liaison Director Nita Korhonen organized the event with local support from ACU CEO Matthew Edwards-Wear and his staff.