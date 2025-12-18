AMA Celebrates International Accomplishments at FIM Awards in Switzerland

Several Americans honored for competitive efforts across the globe

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (Dec. 18, 2025) — The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme hosted its end-of-year award ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 6, in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the AMA had representatives on hand while a number of Americans were honored for their racing prowess on the international stage.



AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman and AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier attended the event. In addition to Dingman and Pelletier, AMA Hall of Famer and former AMA President and Vice President for Government Relations Rob Rasor — an FIM Honorary Vice President — was also on hand for the FIM Awards.



During the event, Dingman received a certificate in recognition of the American FIM International Six Days Enduro Women’s World Trophy team, comprised of Rachel Gutish, Brandy Richards and Korie Steede, which earned its third-consecutive championship in August.



“The FIM Awards offer an excellent time to celebrate all the outstanding American competitors that showcased their talents on the international stage,” Dingman said. “We always enjoy the opportunity to recognize the efforts of those who excel on behalf of our country, and it was an honor to be on hand to applaud the great women from the American FIM ISDE Women’s World Trophy Team.”



In addition to her contributions on the FIM International Six Days Enduro Women’s World Trophy Team, Gutish was presented a medal from FIM Vice President Giovanni Copioli after she became the first American to win an FIM EnduroGP World Championship, emerging as the 2025 FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion.



After a year filled with accomplishments in 2025, the AMA looks forward to another year of competition in 2026, as American racers aim to bring home hardware on behalf of our great nation.