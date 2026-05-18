All Balls Racing Signs on as Swap Meet and Racing Sponsor for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Aftermarket powersports leader deepens partnership with AMA ahead of July event at Mid-Ohio

Photo Credit: Mariah Lacy and Kevin Wing

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (May 18, 2026) — All Balls Racing will return as a major sponsor of Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, backing both the swap meet and racing programs at the three-day event July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

As the 2026 Swap Meet and Racing Sponsor, All Balls Racing extends a growing partnership with the AMA and reinforces its commitment to the vintage motorcycling community.

“All Balls Racing understands what makes AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days special — it’s a celebration of the bikes, the culture and the community,” AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said. “Having them sponsor both the swap meet and racing programs means their support touches the heart of what brings people to motorcycling’s biggest vintage event every year.”

All Balls Racing is one of the leading global suppliers of aftermarket powersports parts and accessories. Learn more about All Balls Racing at www.allballsracing.com/.

At AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, event-goers can take part in the Mohawk Crawl by visiting all three All Balls Racing booths and scanning the QR codes to be entered into the Your Ride, Your Parts giveaway. Those who participate in the Mohawk Crawl will also have a chance to receive an autograph or photo opportunity with motorcycling phenom Carson Brown, who was on hand at VMD last year with All Balls Racing and took to the motocross track to showcase his skills.

All Balls Racing will also sponsor the Bagger Racing League Suburban Harley-Davidson Race Team during the event. The team will be comprised of sponsored riders Joey Robinson, Brendan Foley and Jake Masters.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a one-of-a-kind event, with the motorcycling community coming out in full force to enjoy life on two wheels,” All Balls Racing Marketing Manager Matt Wilson said. “We love attending this event and getting to interact with our riding community firsthand, and we look forward to heading back out to Mid-Ohio to support the swap meet and racing programs during VMD!”

The swap meet at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the largest vintage motorcycle swap meet in North America, with hundreds of vendors bringing retro motorcycles, parts and memorabilia to be sold throughout the three-day event. Stay up-to-date with the latest swap meet news at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/swap-meet/.

There are near-endless vintage racing opportunities at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, with competition in a variety of motorcycle racing disciplines, including motocross, trials, hare scrambles, road racing and pitbike racing. Sign up to race at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution has several other exciting happenings throughout the three-day event, including vendor displays, demo rides, stunt shows and much more! Stay tuned to vintagemotorcycledays.com/ and the official VMD social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for all of the details.